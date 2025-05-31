“Try being the UPS man. Ohhh the things I’ve seen”: Furniture delivery worker of 30 years says women often answer door while indecent

Some people are trying to live out their steamy delivery person dreams, but this man says it’s just plain inappropriate.

In a time when just about anything can be delivered to your doorstep, it’s no surprise that the delivery person fantasy has held strong. Whether it’s the pizza guy trope from ’80s adult movies to the modern take found in fan fiction, it’s a more common desire than you may think.

At its core, the fantasy is about being spontaneous, taboo, and mixing in a bit of a power dynamic.

For most, it remains a scenario that just lives in their head. However, when some see their chance to live out their sexual desires, they go for it.

But the reactions from the delivery person don’t always match up with what they expected.

Delivery man shares what really happens behind closed doors

In a viral video with more than 1.1 million views, content creator and furniture delivery worker @livelifefree50 shared the alarming thing that sometimes happens on the job.

“Women are answering the door in their bra and underwear,” the video he stitched stated.

“Your husband is not lying, this is 1,000% true,” @livelifefree50 shared.

@livelifefree50 explained that he’s been in the furniture delivery business for 30 years. Back in the day, they had to call each customer about 15 minutes beforehand to let them know they were approaching.

It was a precautionary measure to make sure they’d be ready for the delivery person when they arrived. Ya know, make sure to have appropriate clothes on, maybe do some light cleaning, or put any animals they may have out of the way.

But when @livelifefree50 got there, a woman would open the door in her lingerie, half naked, and claim she didn’t know he was coming.

@livelifefree50 noted that it tended to happen more when he was working in South Florida.

We would like to point out that doing this could be considered sexual harassment and could create an uncomfortable workspace for the worker.

How prevalent is this fantasy?

Pick a percentage between 0 and 100. Got it?

Well, 37% of Americans have fantasized about hiking up in a delivery driver’s truck, and 23% have actually attempted to seduce their delivery driver, Circuit reported.

Was that number close to what you guessed?

On top of that, there are ratings for which delivery worker/uniform is considered the hottest. Amazon was ranked number one, followed by UPS, FedEx, DHL, and USPS.

“Meanwhile, someone knocks on my door and I hide!” a top comment read.

“Those are definitely NOT millennials because I’m pretty sure half of us either hide like no one is home, the other half will answer but we look like we crawled out of a hibernation,” a person said.

“I just thought these stories were made up, i had no idea women were actually like this to a strange man? That’s so scary and very dangerous,” another pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to @livelifefree50 for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

