‘That is just disgusting’: Woman compares Special K, Cinnamon Toast Crunch in the cereal aisle. She’s shocked by what she finds

A shopper says she is second-guessing cereals marketed as “healthy” after comparing the ingredient labels of two popular brands.

Featured Video

In a video with over 90,000 views, underconsumption influencer Maile (@maipie15) stands in the cereal aisle of her local grocery store.

“We’re in the cereal aisle, and I was making fun of my boyfriend for wanting something super sugary. I prefer to get something like Special K, which is typically seen as healthier,” she says.

But she says she was shocked when she compared the labels of Special K and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Advertisement

“When it came to sugar content and mineral contents, they were pretty much the same,” she reveals. “That’s just disgusting. One of them is literally marketed as a healthier option.”

The caption reads, “Like I’m not really surprised, more just confirming that we live in a simulation. Led to believe certain things that are actually not true and also slowly making us sick.”

Cinnamon Toast Crunch vs. Special K

One serving of Kellogg’s Special K original cereal contains 5 grams of total sugar, while General Mills’ Cinnamon Toast Crunch contains 9 grams of total sugar.

Advertisement

One serving of Special K is 150 calories, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch is 130.

Special K also includes 7 grams of protein, less than 1 gram of fiber, and 270 milligrams of sodium. On the other hand, Cinnamon Toast Crunch contains 1 gram of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and 180 milligrams of sodium.

However, in a follow-up video, Maile claims the two boxes she compared contained 12 grams and 13 grams of sugar, respectively.

In the comments, viewers discuss the difference between the cereals.

Advertisement

“Actually, the original Special K is really good for cereal. The berries have more sugar and less protein,” one wrote.

“Reading labels > marketing,” another said.

“If it’s the special k with berries, that would make sense. Natural sugar vs artificial,” a third added.

Is cereal ever ‘healthy’?

While some cereals can be high in fiber, which promotes digestive health, many are high in refined grains and sugar, according to Healthline. These ingredients can be unhealthy in large quantities.

Advertisement

Commenters shared their take on “healthy” cereals.

“Cereal as a whole is just not healthy, and it’s not filling, so it’s not even worth all the sugar,” one wrote. Maile responded, “Literally, I’ll be hungry an hour later!!”

“Cereal to me is a treat. There is no healthy option, and I teach my kids that, too. I buy Magic Spoon for my kids since it has minimal ingredients and higher protein content, but they don’t eat it daily,” another shared.

“My almond grandma says cereal is poison. I think she’s right,” a third added.

Advertisement

Others shared how they include cereal in a well-balanced diet.

“Cereal is not healthy generally; I typically look for the kinds that have a variety of seeds and nuts on top of lower added sugars if I’m buying some,” a viewer suggested.

“The brands Seven Sundays and Three Wishes are healthier options for cereal,” another said.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Maile via email and TikTok direct message. We also emailed Kellogg’s and General Mills for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.