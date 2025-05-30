Dream job? Starbucks is looking for 2 content creators to travel the world

Two lucky coffee and travel lovers might just land the adventure of a lifetime.

On May 28, Starbucks announced it’s looking for two “Global Coffee Creators” to travel the world and tell stories about the brand’s coffee.

One of them has to be a current Starbucks employee, and the other can be anyone—as long as they’re passionate about coffee, culture, and community.

This full-time, 12-month gig will have the chosen creators visiting 10 to 15 Starbucks spots across the globe. We’re talking unique spots such as the company’s coffee farm in Costa Rica, the Milan Roastery, and Tokyo’s most iconic Starbucks cafés.

So what’s the job exactly?

The goal, Starbucks says, is to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the brew—and why Starbucks coffee “hits different.”

All travel expenses will be covered by Delta Air Lines and Marriott Bonvoy, so the creators won’t have to spend a dime.

Who can apply—and how to do it

Candidates will need to be at least 18, live in the U.S., have a valid passport, and be able to travel globally from August 2025 to July 2026. A high school diploma is also required.

Starbucks is mainly looking for people who know how to create and edit content, are confident on camera, and have a genuine interest in the brand.

To apply, just post a video on TikTok explaining why you’re the one they should pick. Make sure the video is public and that you include the hashtag #StarbucksGlobalCoffeeCreator in the caption.

Then, head to the Starbucks Careers page and submit the application form there.

Even though Starbucks just announced the role two days ago, more than 100 people have already posted their video resumes on TikTok—so if you’re thinking about it, you might wanna hurry.

