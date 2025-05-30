“My taxes pay your salary. That makes me your boss”: Teacher shares common insult from parents. Their comeback is so good

A teacher shares the shockingly rude comment they get from entitled parents every school year, sparking outrage on Reddit.

What do the entitled parents tell the teacher?

In a Reddit post on r/EntitedPeople, a poster discusses their experience with a neighbor asking them to move their car because they “pay property tax.” In the comments, a teacher shares that parents have also insulted them similarly.

“As a teacher, I hear this at least twice a school year, the ‘My taxes pay your salary. That makes me your boss,’” they share.

They say they have the same epic response every time a parent makes the comment, “If you’re my boss, where are the supplies and resources I’ve been promised? When are you going to supply my updated curriculum? What about the extra pay for working outside contract hours?”

The teacher says the parents usually “stumble” after their response.

“I follow it up with, ‘Wait a minute. I pay taxes too. I guess that makes me self-employed,’” they continue.

In the comments, other Redditors share their outrage at the parents’ comments. Many public service workers say they’ve received similar mistreatment.

“These same people also believe that they are entitled to take anything in the school that isn’t locked down,” one says.

“BRILLIANT! I am a retired police officer and now a teacher – I got that line in both jobs. Thanks for your amazing comeback,” another writes.

“My career has been as a public servant (called civil service in the USA). Occasionally I’d have a client try the ‘I pay taxes, so that makes me your boss!’ line. I’d reply ‘I pay taxes too. That doesn’t make me self-employed.’ Shut them up nicely,” a third adds.

