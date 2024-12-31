‘Learn to drive’: Woman returns to her car after shopping at Target, discovers a GMC Denali blocking her trunk. Then she realizes it’s because she broke the ‘golden rule’

A woman called out a driver for parking too close to her, only to have TikTokers inform her that she was the one who broke the “golden rule.”

When it comes to driving, there are a few unwritten rules that any decent driver will follow. These include acknowledging drivers who are cooperative, using turn signals, not blocking others from using the fuel pipes, and not driving slower than the speed limit.

However, TikToker Yonne Christina (@yonnechristina12) must have missed the memo, as she went viral for breaking what some commenters are calling the “golden rule” of driving.

Ironically, Christina first made a TikTok to call out a driver who had parked right behind her in a Target parking lot. In the caption, she writes, “Learn to drive…”

Christina’s video shows a large GMC Denali parked less than an inch away from the back of her car, making the trunk impossible to open.

She noted how she needed to put her groceries in the truck, but allegedly, the position of the other car made it impossible.

“Like what?” she asked. “Are you serious?”

Viewers informed the TikToker about the ‘golden rule’

For the most part, viewers didn’t empathize with Christina. Instead, many of them advised her to pull her car forward, while others blamed her for the predicament she found herself in.

“The golden rule is to never back into a spot when you need to get into the trunk because you can never trust other drivers,” one wrote.

“I don’t understand people who pull through spot or back in to park when they need to access the trunk/back of the vehicle,” another said.

A third echoed the thought, saying, “Never back into (or pull through) a spot if you need to put groceries in. I had to learn that lesson the same way.”

However, a few people disagreed about the “golden rule” and took the woman’s side. Several users felt that the Denali driver was at fault as they had parked over the limits of their parking space.

One of these commenters wrote, “I love how everyone is saying just [pull] forward like dude isn’t way over the white line.”

“People are saying she shouldn’t have [backed] in when the truck backed way to far over the [line], it even looks like they might as bumped her car,” another echoed.

“I don’t understand why some drivers think that cars need to be that close to each other give each other some space,” another said.

The video amassed 541,300 views.

The TikToker didn’t agree

In a follow-up video, Christina addressed these commenters directly and says that not only was the Denali parked too close, but the driver also allegedly hit her car. She also had thought about the “golden rule,” and said, “I respect everybody opinion, baby. I respect that, but what the f*ck does that have to do with them hitting my motherf*cking car?”

Christina added, “We all have different opinions. I totally respect it, but regardless of whether you go forward or backwards into a parking spot, nobody has business hitting your vehicle. They just shouldn’t hit your car.”

