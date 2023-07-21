‘I’m confused as to what you expected’: Viewers defend Five Guys after customer orders ‘the bowl’ at Five Guys and complains

Sometimes the customer is not always right.

TikTok user @thebennettbus, also known as The Bennetts, posted a video, which is now at 36,000 views, of a take-out vessel that revealed a bun-less burger with voice overlay: “When you are gluten free and order the ‘bowl’ at 5 guys.”

Upon peeling off the tinfoil, the customer exclaims, “this is not a bowl.” What is inside, instead, are two burger patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. It’s a deconstructed burger, in other words.

“I was so disappointed,” the customer continues.

Commenters inquired as to what the customer’s expectation was exactly. One user wrote, “Gluten free and five guys burgers don’t belong in the same sentence… Like honey it’s a burger not a salad.” Another commented, “I’m confused as to what you expected.” To be fair, the TikToker capped off her video with the text overlay “I don’t know what I was expecting,” seemingly having a jovial attitude about the whole ordeal.

Five Guys founded its first fast food joint in 1986 in Arlington, Virginia, which focused on hamburgers, hotdogs, and french fries. It has since grown to a global operation with 1,700 different franchise locations worldwide in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. A further investigation by the Daily Dot into the matter learned that while there is no category for “bowls” on the brand’s website, Five Guys does mention bowls in a Facebook post dating back to 2018 picturing virtually the same order The Bennets received. Instead, a more commonly advertised option, is ordering a burger on a lettuce wrap, thus making it Keto. (An entire guide to making your Five Guys experience Keto (and Gluten-Free) can be found here.)

Another user encouraged ordering a burger the very meaty way, “I always have it protein style (lettuce wrapped).”

“Should’ve got it in a lettuce wrap,” another reflected this sentiment, highlighting their preference for this customization.

Upon further investigation, McDonald’s, Shake Shack, and In-N-Out don’t offer any sort of spruced-up burger bowls, either. Most fancy burger bowls appear to be DIY projects whipped up by home cooks.

There are also some folks who swear by eating burger bowls as a means of helping them lose weight. Weight loss coach and TikToker Sylvia (@syl.eats) shared some of her favorite burger bowls she says are “to die for.”

She says her video she “lost 100 pounds naturally” and is a “certified health and wellness coach” before delving into an example of a burger bowl she loves. She starts with a sauce made of mayo, chopped pickles, ketchup, garlic powder, onion powder, mustard, and pickle juice. She then cooks and seasons some lean ground beef before assembling a plate of shredded lettuce, along with tomatoes and pickles. She then tops it with cooked ground beef and some shredded cheese. Finally, she drizzles the plate with sauce and enjoys.

Sylvia says that the bowl is one of her “go-to meals” and was a huge part of her “weight loss journey” because it leaves her feeling both “satisfied” and “full,” which can be a game changer if you desire the flavor of comfort foods but are looking to cut back on calorically dense meals.

The Daily Dot has reached out to The Bennetts and Five Guys via email for further comment.