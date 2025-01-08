‘Bath & Body Works candles too’: Woman says Glade, Air Wick plug-ins made her sick in just an hour. She’s not alone

A woman is going viral on TikTok after she alleged the fumes from certain plug-in air fresheners caused her to get sick.

Kelly (@therealogk_) said that she was sitting in her home when she felt herself coming down with a headache.

After some thinking, Kelly said she realized why.

“Glade & Air Wick plug-ins will take you out of here,” she wrote in the accompanying text overlay of her clip. As of Tuesday, Kelly’s TikTok had amassed more than 375,800 views.

Air Wick and Glade plug-ins cause headache

In a PSA video, Kelly said the sudden headache caused her to seek rest and drink tea. That was when she realized what caused her headache.

“Yesterday, I changed the plug-ins and put in new ones,” she said.

Kelly said she had been inhaling the fumes of her plug-ins for nearly an hour before she felt ill.

“These plug-ins are strong as hell,” she said.

As a result, the content creator said that she removed the plug-ins from her home.

Are air fresheners bad for your health?

There are a host of risks associated with using plug-in air fresheners. According to Rescue Air and Plumbing, an HVAC contractor based out of Dallas, Texas, plug-ins can cause headaches, nausea, and eye and throat irritation due to the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) they emit. This is especially true if you’re sensitive to scents or have a pre-existing respiratory condition, such as asthma.

Other experts say that short-term exposure to high levels of VOCs can lead to dizziness and vomiting. Long-term exposure can even cause cancer and central nerve damage.

Plug-ins also affect the air around you, according to The Washington Post. In a 2023 article, the outlet said that over 75% of air fresheners graded by the Washington-based Environmental Working Group were believed to either “likely” or “potentially significantly” contain hazards to health or the environment based on exposure to their active ingredients.

As a result, customers should limit the use of air fresheners, especially in poorly ventilated areas.

Viewers report similar issues with plug-ins

In the comments, many viewers claimed that they suffered from similar ailments as a result of air freshener plug-ins.

“Them Bath & Body Works candles too especially mahogany teakwood,” one woman said.

“And they’re a fire hazard,” another echoed.

“Yesss gives me a migraine,” a third user wrote.

“I plugged one up next to my bed,” someone else shared. “Every night I was coughing uncontrollably. Something told me to unplug it and I was fine.”

Others shared tips for how to make your home smell good worrying about getting sick.

“I use the water diffuser with the essential oil, it cleans the air and it’s not strong at all,” “I use the water diffuser with the essential oil, it cleans the air and it’s not strong at all,” one user said.

“Candle warmer is the best thing to use,” said another.

“I realized that I don’t even need to plug them in anymore to smell the scent. I just unscrew the tops and place them wherever. Unplug them and see,” another shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kelly via TikTok comment and to Air Wick and Glade via email.

