‘Different bakery sadly’: Customer calls out Girl Scouts for sending her different cookies

A TikToker’s “beef” with the Girl Scouts has gone viral after a cookie order went wrong. Kat, a 28-year-old content creator, shared the drama with 110,600 viewers.

“Me having beef with the Girl Scouts was not on my 2024 Bingo card, but here we are because I got my cookies, and I want to talk to whoever’s in charge,” she began. “But first, I’d like to tell you guys about the troop I got them from because I think it’s important; I don’t think a lot of people know about it.”

She then went on to talk about Troop 6000, a Girl Scouts troop that is run by and for unhoused women and girls in New York who live in a shelter.

“If you don’t, like, have a troop locally that you want to support, you can get online and support this one,” she noted as an aside. “You do have to order four boxes minimum, but when I ordered, shipping was free, and I think it still is free for a couple more days. And the boxes were $6 and $7.”

“Now, back to my beef with the Girl Scouts,” she continued. “Whoever’s in charge, I ordered these cookies, OK? I love lemon cookies. I ordered two of these, thinking that they were going to be the good lemon cookies. Why did you get rid of the Lemonade and replace them with these Lemon-Ups? This is absurd.”

Based on the comments, Kat wasn’t the only one who desperately missed these tasty treats. “Lemonades were the absolute best and I do not understand why they replaced them,” one viewer wrote. “INSANITY!”

“I’ll never understand why they use two different bakeries,” a former Girl Scout added. “I was a GS for 13 years, never understood why it wasn’t always the same types or names.”

“My daughter sells the lemonade ones,” a mother added. “I didn’t realize how many people love them.”

Also in the comments section, Kat provided a very important update. “It was brought to my attention that there are 2 different GS bakeries, And the other one still has the Lemonades!” she wrote. As reported by Vox, the two Girl Scout bakeries are ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers; it’s up to each of the 112 regional troop councils to decide which bakery they use as their supplier. While both bakeries sell lemon cookies, only ABC Bakers specifically sells Lemonade cookies. But luckily, the Los Angeles Times provided a map to show you which bakery supplies which Girl Scout troops.

Kat and Girl Scouts didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.