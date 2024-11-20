‘They’re giving me a quote for a 2012 Mazda 6 that’s paid off’: Woman calls Geico for insurance and isn’t convinced. Then she calls Liberty Mutual

Having car insurance can feel like a scam. You pay hundreds of dollars a month in case of an accident, but when the accident comes, the insurance company makes you jump through hoops, finds loopholes, or jacks up your rates regardless of whether you are right or wrong.

Featured Video

According to S&P Global, in 2023, car insurance companies raised their rates by double digits in 43 states. These price hikes were compounded by previous price increases in 2022. Basically, every major car insurance company got more expensive for the same service.

Recently, Nevaeh Nabors (@nevaehnabor), a woman based in Atlanta, garnered over 261,000 views when she took to TikTik to vent her frustration over quotes she got from insurance companies.

Why were the quotes high?

According to Nabors, she owns a fully paid-off 2012 Mazda 6 that she’s been driving without any issues. However, she also admits that she has been “riding dirty,” driving uninsured, for a while.

Advertisement

She says when she reached out to Geico, she received the third degree after the agent asked her “reason for switching over insurance,” and she responded truthfully that she has never had insurance for her car. After she explained her situation, she says the agent quoted her $500 a month for liability insurance. Liberty Mutual quoted her an $836 down payment and $800 a month payments for liability. The cheapest quote she received was $200 a month for liability from State Farm.

“The way these quotes looking, I’m going to keep riding dirty,” Nabors said.

Allstate explains that insurance prices depend on a few factors, such as your driving record, how much you drive, where you live and park, and your age. All of these can raise or lower the quote, but for Nabors, the most likely reason for the high quotes is that she hasn’t had insurance before and doesn’t have a record of monthly payments.

Progressive adds that a lapse in coverage can have multiple consequences. These include a license suspension or fine if you get pulled over, repossession if you’re still paying off a car loan, and a higher monthly rate. The insurance company warns that “even one day without coverage can result in a higher rate.”

Advertisement

However, the worst scenario for an uninsured driver is if they get into an accident. This can lead to serious legal consequences, including lawsuits that could garnish wages or cost a lot of money down the line.

What did viewers think?

Multiple viewers pointed out the ridiculously high cost of coverage.

Advertisement

“Insurance prices are insane now,” one said.

“Someone told me $1200 i hung up in their face,” a second added.

“Car insurance is a whole scam, I swear…” a third remarked.

Others warned her that driving without insurance is a serious risk.

Advertisement

“Having no insurance or lapse in insurance can make premium more expensive,” a viewer explained.

“Girl I got pulled over for not having insurance so I can’t play. But I use Hugo,” another shared.

“Exactly why you don’t ride dirty. They think your irresponsible already because no way I could live like that lmao,” a viewer said.

“Hey girl! I work for an insurance company and the reason maybe your rate may be high for basic liability is because you pop up with no prior and you’re put in a higher risk pool by underwritters,” a viewer explained.

Advertisement

Some offered her avenues to find cheaper rates.

“You need to find an insurance broker. They’ll find the cheapest rate for you,” a viewer said.

“Try smaller companies like direct auto or national general tell them u own it and work from home,” a viewer added.

“Go into Google maps and search insurance. There are a TON that aren’t the big guys you see everywhere,” another added.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Nabors via TikTok Comment and to Liberty Mutual, Geico, and State Farm via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.