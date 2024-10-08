‘This is how you know’: Woman notices something unusual at the gas station, says it’s a sign everyone’s ‘struggling’

Is the way Americans pump gas indicative of a larger trend of economic issues? A TikToker who’s recently gone viral seems to think so.

Featured Video

In the video, TikTok user Jen Culberson (@jen_culberson) films herself walking by several gas pumps at a station. She notes the dollar amounts shown on the pumps, ranging from as low as $12 to a high of $32.

Is gas station spending a sign of hard times?

“This is how you know people are struggling,” Culberson says in the video. “If you look at how much people are spending to get gas.”

Advertisement

After showing fuel meters displaying amounts like $20, $15, and even $12, she concludes, “Everybody is tight. Just trying to make it to the next paycheck.”

The video, posted on Oct. 1, currently has over 11,000 views. It has prompted a range of responses in the comments section.

Some viewers agreed with Culberson’s assessment:

“YEP! I used to fill my tank everytime, not anymore!” one commenter wrote. Another said, “I’m the $12 one just enough to get the kids to school.”

Advertisement

“I saw someone get .8 of a gallon of gas and then a few days later I had seen someone get $3.50 of gas,” a commenter from Florida shared. “It’s been hard.”

However, other commenters argued that the smaller purchases at gas stations don’t necessarily indicate consumers are struggling financially.

“I got 15 the other day only to fill it all the way so this proves nothing,” argued one user.

Advertisement

“Yes and no… my car fills up for about 30… so if I don’t need a full tank it actually doesn’t cost that much,” another pointed out.

“It only costs me maybe $30 to fill my tank though,” a third commenter shared.

How much does it cost to fill up an average gas tank?

According to Gitnux, “The average gas tank size for passenger cars in the US is 12-16 gallons.” Based on the $2.67 per gallon price shown at the gas station in Culberson’s video, filling up the average gas tank from empty to brimming would cost between $32 to $43.

Advertisement

Is the American economy struggling?

While consumer prices are still up 21.2% since 2020 and are unlikely to ever return to pre-pandemic levels without a significant economic downturn, there are signs that wage growth has finally caught up. According to data from ZipRecruiter, wages have grown by 23% over the same period, slightly outpacing overall inflation.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jen Culberson via Instagram direct message for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.