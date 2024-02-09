‘OMG’: Frontier Airlines customer books a flight but forgets to select a seat online. She can’t believe what the front desk tells her

A Frontier Airlines customer says after booking a flight but not selecting a seat online, the front desk told her she couldn’t get on the plane.

P (@therealpwizz) posted a viral video that has reached over 411,000 views and 20,000 likes by the publication of this story.

P captioned her TikTok, “has this ever happened to anyone before???”

She begins her video by saying she was at the airport with her Frontier Airlines boarding pass, ready to fly home after a trip.

“There wasn’t a seat on [the boarding pass], and I was just chilling,” P says. “I was like, ‘Oh, they’ll just give me my seat when I go to get on the plane.'”

“That’s happened before,” she adds.

P says while she was waiting to board, the front desk made an announcement saying, “If you don’t have a seat on your boarding pass, please come up to the desk.”

She says when she got to the desk, she was told, “Yeah, we don’t have a seat for you on this plane.”

Confused, P reportedly responded, “I literally paid two to three hundred-whatever dollars for this flight. What do you mean I don’t have a seat on this plane?”

She says the front desk attendees replied, “When you were booking your flight, you didn’t select to pay for a seat; therefore, you’re not guaranteed a seat on the plane.”

P adds that two other people also didn’t pick a seat and were “booted off the flight.”

“They wouldn’t pay for a hotel or anything,” she says. “They were like, ‘Yeah, you can get on these next flights back tomorrow.'”

She adds, “Good thing I was visiting a friend, and she just came back and picked me up, and I stayed with her an extra night.”

“But like, what?” she asks before ending her video. “Is that allowed?”

A viewer in the comments section told P, “That’s illegal for them to not 1. Pay you for your seat, and 2. They by law had to give you compensation for kicking you off the flight.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, “airlines in the U.S. are not required to compensate passengers if a flight is delayed or canceled, it only requires compensation if you are moved or bumped from an overbooked flight.”

Another viewer asks, “So you paid $200-300 for…what? What do you MEAN you didn’t PAY for a SEAT.”

Multiple viewers say they’ve had similar issues when flying with Frontier Airlines.

“Frontier Airlines left me abandoned in an airport for 11 hours. Never, ever again!” one says.

“They actually overbook flights all the time,” another says.

Frontier Airlines’ website states, “Select seating is an option. If you do not purchase a seat assignment, one will be randomly assigned free of charge. However, your party may be separated.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @therealpwizz via TikTok direct message and Frontier Airlines via email.

