‘Agitator is the way’: Woman issues warning for anyone who uses a front-load washing machine

A woman insisted that if you’re not using a top-loading agitator washing machine, your clothes aren’t getting clean—and she cast aspersions on those who dared to use a top-loading machine.

Featured Video

The video showcasing the hot take on clean laundry comes from creator Kelsey Davis (@thebluntblondekd). The clip got more than 1.1 million views as of Friday morning.

While eating Chick-fil-A nuggets in her car, Davis shamed those who would use a front-loading washing machine, claiming that it really didn’t get clothes clean.

“If you have a front-end loader washer and dryer, your clothes are nasty,” she begins. “I said it. Your clothes are nasty and they’re not clean, and you can’t convince me otherwise.”

Advertisement

Carrying on with a thesis of “your clothes are masked in perfume,” she draws a corollary to a husband in a shower who “putting a little bit of that Old Spice in his hair and letting the soapy water run down him” without sufficiently scrubbing.

She also advocated for using white distilled vinegar in laundry to help get it clean. The TikToker was especially critical of those who pack their front-end washing machines with as many clothes as can fit inside the drum.

“I cringe when I see a mom blogger doing her laundry,” she observes. “She’s got a front-end loader, and she’s just shoving as much as she can in there.” David then adds, “And you know for a fact that those clothes are not clean, because there is no possible way act as that machine was that water can even seep in between all the materials.”

Davis simply concludes, “Ya nasty.”

Advertisement

Does she have a point?

Consumer Reports assessed top-loading agitator washing machines in a June article, noting that they’re still among the most popular and least expensive types of washing machine on the market.

“They continue to outsell front-loaders and even HE top-loaders, the kind without a center-post agitator,” the article said. “According to the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, 48 percent of all washer shipments in 2023 were top-load agitators.”

They found that while they tend to clean clothes faster than the other two options, clothes coming out of those washers don’t dry as quickly because the other types do a better job draining water.

Advertisement

They caution, “Only 10 percent of top-load agitator washers in our current washing machine ratings earn an excellent score in our cleaning test.” However, they note, “Many earn a midrange rating, meaning they should clean most loads well, though they may have trouble with heavily stained or soiled items.”

The article also notes that they use more water, are noisier than other types of washing machines, and they “earn only a decent or mediocre score in our gentleness test,” with the agitator being tough on clothes.

As far as cleaning, though—the ultimate test of any washer—the article assesses in a subhead, “They’re not the best at cleaning, but they’re good enough.”

Advertisement

Viewers weigh in

Davis maintains in her bio that her content is “not that serious,” but this video got a range of reactions, with a few gravitating toward her recommendation to use vinegar in the wash.

“Do you use the vinegar in every wash or is it like an every 2 weeks kind of thing?” one wondered.

“Every wash!” Davis replied. “Great for sanitizing, softener, and keeping your clothes from fading!! And no, your clothes won’t smell of vinegar! Try a cup full.”

Advertisement

One insisted vinegar was part of their front-end maintenance. “My front loader is pretty damn clean because I use the appropriate amount of detergent, use vinegar, clean the filter religiously, keep the door open at all times, etc etc.”

“You’re one of the few,” she noted. “Most people don’t take care of their machines.”

Another commenter, preaching her gospel, said, “My agitator quite literally makes the world go ‘round.”

But one chided Davis for suggesting people just go buy a new washing machine if they have the “wrong” one.

Advertisement

“Okay but what if it’s the only thing people have access to? that’s a very pricey purchase and one a lot of people can’t afford rn.” one wrote.

“Then you just do the best you can and that’ll be enough,” she responded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Davis via TikTok and Instagram direct message.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.