‘I would complain to corporate’: Hotel guest calls out front desk for saying her room number out loud

Traveling solo, especially as a woman, can be nerve-racking when it comes to safety concerns.

In fact, a survey by the Global Business Travel Association revealed that 83% of female business travelers reported a “safety concern or incident” in the past year.

According to the survey, these fears play a role in every aspect of women’s travel behaviors and activities, such as time of flights, location, travel frequency, and more.

These safety issues aren’t just theoretical; they manifest in real-life situations for many women.

TikTok user @i_of_thestorm recently shared an unpleasant experience she had while checking into a hotel, sparking a conversation online about how some staff handle sensitive information.

Hotel worker gets defensive after safety lapse

“Let me tell y’all how these people at these hotels be playing,” the TikToker begins.

She starts her story by explaining that when she first checked into her room, she found the bathroom hadn’t been cleaned. So, she returned to the front desk and politely requested to switch rooms

The TikToker was grateful when the staff member immediately began the process of finding her a new room, but that’s when things took a turn.

While the employee was checking for a different room, a man walked up behind her, waiting to check in. That’s when the front desk worker made a mistake, according to the TikTok user.

“The lady who’s checking says, ‘Oh yeah, you can put her in 106,’ and then she adds the man’s name and says, ‘Go ahead and make him a key for 423.’”

Feeling unsafe but not wanting to cause a scene, the TikToker says went back to her room and returned to the front desk once the line was gone.

She says she calmly asked the staff member, “Do you perceive it to be a safety issue when you are calling people’s room numbers out loud?”

The staff member allegedly shrugged it off, saying, “Well, I didn’t think he was gonna get you or nothing.”

The TikToker stated she decided not to argue, packed her belongings, and returned to the front desk asking to switch rooms again.

“I’m also gonna need you to not call my room number out loud,” she told the staff member. “She was mad about it. I don’t even get that.”

According to the TikToker, not announcing room names publicly is a common safety precaution in hotels.

“I feel like you should already know this is not a safe or appropriate thing to do,” she concludes.

Her video has garnered over 26,400 views at the time of writing.

Is it safe to say your hotel room number out loud?

Most consumer websites agree that it isn’t. And luckily many in the industry say it’s a common training best practice. If it happens to you, ask for a manager and don’t hesitate to request a new room.

In the comments, users agree with the TikToker’s opinion and share their own similar stories.

“I’ve had to check a situation similar to this,” shared one user. “When the clerk caught an attitude, I told her to cancel my rsvp and give me a letter of cancellation and that I would be calling the corp office.”

“it’s protocol to never call the room number out since the 90s,” noted another. “That’s need a standard at all hotels.”

“THAT! and at the bank when they count the withdrawal LOUD!,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @i_of_thestorm via TikTok comments and messaging.