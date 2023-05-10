‘Those are not friends’: TikToker says her friends dined and dashed, left her with the bill

A TikToker said her friends left her to cover the bill after they dined and dashed and that she didn’t have enough money to pay it.

Briley (@albin0_m0del) posted a short clip of an empty dining table at a restaurant with several plates of abandoned food. The text overlay read: “My lefts left me to cover the bill.” The video garnered thousands of views before it was removed.

Viewers were appalled by Briley’s friends leaving her to foot everyone’s bill and suggested ways for her to get them to pay for it.

“If this is true, give their names/numbers and let them know they walked out on their bill. Pay for your meal,” one user suggested.

“Girl pay for yourself and get up, leave the people their #s,” another said.

Others suggested that she “drop” her friends completely.

“Those are not friends they also did not touch the food at all drop them,” a commenter wrote.

Giving the workers the names and contact information of those who dined and dashed is usually the default suggestion in instances like this. In March 2022, another TikToker shared that she was dining with her friends at the Cheesecake Factory when they left her at the table alone for 40 minutes, giving her the impression they left her with a bill she couldn’t afford. She said in a follow-up they eventually came back to the table. Briley, on the other hand, wasn’t as lucky.

Briley said in her own follow-up, which has also since been removed, that the restaurant staff gave her a milkshake and are “working out ways for [her] to pay the tab.”

According to a 2018 report, about one in 20 people dine and dash. Most of these people reportedly refuse to wait around for a check if it takes too long to get to the table. TouchBistro offered up ways a restaurant can prevent dining and dashing from happening to them and advice on what to do if it does.

The Daily Dot reached out to Briley via TikTok comment.