‘Give the waiter and the manager their names and their phone numbers’: TikToker’s friends appear to leave her with bill at Cheesecake Factory in viral video

TikTokers are sharing their advice on how to deal with friends who dine-and-dash after a viral TikTok appeared to show just that.

The TikTok video, posted by @theukrianian on March 15, features a table full of food and drinks but no one sitting there at the Cheesecake Factory.

The video’s text overlay reads: “Guys I was eating out and they left all their stuff and haven’t come back in 30 minutes. They aren’t even picking up the calls. I have $17.”

The video has 6.4 million views on TikTok and a comments section full of support.

“This makes me so sad. I feel for u,” one user wrote.

“This happened to me on my bday which THEY threw for ME,” another shared.

A lot of people offered advice for @theukrianian.

One TikToker even made a video on what to do if this ever happens. User @chonknfloof duetted the video to say the best thing to do is talk to the waiter and manager.

“Explain to the server you are only paying for yourself. You’re not paying for them,” the TikToker suggests. “From there, give the waiter and the manager their names, first and last, and their phone numbers. And depending on what kind of friend they are, give them their address, too. This does not only count as dine and dash but also malicious theft.”

@theukrainian eventually posted a follow-up to explain that her friends eventually did come back.

“They ended up coming back in about 40 minutes and apologized for disappearing. They said they ended up taking pictures because the lighting was too good,” she wrote in the text overlay of the follow-up. “[They] didn’t want to waste time and get me so they don’t miss it. We ended up paying our own checks.”

Viewers continued to criticize the friends in the comments section of this video. “So they didn’t tell you before and decided to leave you by yourself..?” one of the top comments questions. “Drop them.”

The TikToker shared in a comment on the video that she “stopped talking to them.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @theukrainian via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories