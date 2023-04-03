‘What’s the brokest thing you’ve ever done?’: Customer returns freezer-burnt Ben & Jerry’s to AMPM

A woman recently shared the “brokest thing” she has ever done: Return a freezer-burnt pint of Ben & Jerry’s to the convenience store.

TikTok user @basicblaecgirl asked her followers: “What’s the brokest thing you’ve ever done?” in the text overlay of her viral video. The content creator said she was entering her “cheapskate era.”

In the 34-second video with more than 85,000 views, the creator filmed from her perspective, revealing the outside of a gas station, as she walks inside the AMPM, holding a pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. When @basicblaecgirl approached the counter, she took a wad of receipts out of her wallet.

“Hey. Here’s the receipt,” she said, pulling out the correct receipt. “I’m so sorry.”

She handed the freezer-burnt Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to the cashier along with her receipt and used her refund she got toward gas. “$7.50+taz successfully redeemed,” she concluded the video while laughing hysterically.

@basicblaecgirl wrote in the caption, “#cheapskateera has officially ACTIVATED. My #adhd supplies dopamine via spending money but I’m learning to be frugal and one pro tip is returning shit that is not quality.”

The content creator provided more background as to what led to the video, writing, “We got ice cream for our @crumblcookies but it was freezer burnt! I took that shit right back the next day. Normally id let it slide but it was like an $8 pint and we’re in a recession.”

