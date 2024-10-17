‘I don’t even know how to handle this’: Woman receives Free People order. Then she sees an Old Navy label

Is Free People getting wrongfully accused online, or was this situation truly an order gone wrong?

Featured Video

Recognized by Glamour UK as the #1 clothing brand of the year, Free People continues to be regarded as one of the best places for women’s apparel. However, the trending company has been getting some hate on the internet.

One woman exposed the brand after claiming to have found its exact products on SHEIN. And now, another content creator has come forward after going through a negative experience after placing an online order from Free People.

What happened with Free People?

In a video posted on Oct. 13 that has now reached over 170,000 views, TikTok user Anna (@@itsannaspelledbackwards) showed off what went wrong with her recent Free People package.

Advertisement

Anna had nothing bad to say about the dress that she received from the brand. However, the shirt that she also ordered made her eyebrows raise.

When she takes the shirt out of the packaging, Anna is instantly convinced that it’s not the shirt she ordered.

She clarifies that she owns multiple versions of the T-shirt and via touch alone, it was a completely different material than the other ones she has in her closet.

Low and behold, Anna shows the shirt’s label to the camera and Old Navy’s logo is on the back of the shirt.

Advertisement

“Free People, you better count your freaking days,” she remarked to the camera.

Anna went on to say that she’s unsure on what to do. She doesn’t think an employee or customer service rep would believe that her situation actually happened. If they don’t, then she might not receive a refund for what she spent on the shirt.

“I don’t even know how to handle this,” she remarks in the clip.

Advertisement

Fellow retail consumers shared that they experienced similar situations with not only Free People, but while shopping with other retail stores as well.

In the comments section, shoppers shared their theory that the error with Anna’s order was due to a refund mishap.

“People made a return with a different item and scammed the store,” one user shared.

Advertisement

“Someone “returned” an item and it wasn’t properly vetted before going back into circulation,” another commented.

“Free peoples refund department needs a serious overhaul,” a third said.

Is Free People selling Old Navy products?

Free People doesn’t hide the fact that some of their products come from other brands.

Advertisement

In fact, the company’s official website lists a full directory of which fellow retail brands they have partnered with, as well as the specific products they have agreed to sell. The directory includes ASTR The Label, Birkenstock, and Dr. Martens.



That being said, Old Navy is not one of the brands included on this directory.

As far as rectifying Anna’s specific situation, Free People’s official TikTok account reached out to her in the comments section of her post.

“Anna! Please send us a DM,” the company wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Free People via email and Anna via TikTok DM and comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.