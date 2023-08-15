A Four Seasons guest went viral on TikTok for ordering a kid’s peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Viewers are divided whether the $8 sandwich is worth it.

By Tuesday afternoon, KFergy (@kfergyy) has reached over 515,000 views on his TikTok video. He frequently uses his platform as a travel vlog and tries popular foods from around the world.

KFergy says the cheapest item on the menu at the Four Seasons hotel was an $8 kids peanut butter and jelly sandwich. He orders two sandwiches and says, “That’s almost $20 on some PB & J’s right there.”

When the food arrives at his hotel room he says, “Not only did they bring this in on a super fancy table, but I have eight different assortments on fancy sauces.“

He also shows that the sandwich was grilled, with the crust off, and it came with a basket of fries. “It didn’t even say it on the menu, that’s why it’s $8,” he adds.

He shows the audience the sandwich and takes a bite. “Tastes like a PB & J,” he laughs.

Some viewers are shocked by the size of the sandwich and don’t think it was worth the $8. “That’s the driest PB & J,” one comment says.

“Cardboard for $8, what a deal,” another says.

“Did they use a teaspoon of peanut butter?” one commenter asks. “I think so…” he responds.

Other viewers think the fancy set up made the price fair. “Honestly it’s kind of a good deal,” one says. “Huh?,” he responds.

One viewer says, “With fries it’s worth $8, a happy meal is over $6 now.”

“At least they made the effort, lol,” another says.

KFergy was staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai, India. All traveling vlogs on his TikTok account are under a playlist titled “Traveling.”

The Daily Dot reached out to KFergy via TikTok direct message and Four Seasons via email.