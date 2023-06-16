‘Isn’t taking a job for money perhaps the only reason?’: Job hunter says company founder was ‘disappointed’ in her for trying to negotiate a higher salary

Many highly successful people, like billionaire Mark Cuban, said they weren’t afraid to risk all of their money and financial security to realize their personal dreams.

And while many may try to become passionate about their own dreams and aspirations through countless sleepless nights, or being homeless for a bit as they were working on their career, others don’t. Instead, they may prefer to live as a means of funding their lifestyles outside of work, i.e. the “work to live” and not “live to work” mentality.

Some have even posted about “lazy” jobs one could get that’ll allow them to make a comfortable amount of cash without straining themselves.

However, the founder of a company that TikToker @mojojojokes applied to wasn’t too keen on hiring folks who weren’t passionate about the role they were applying for.

She posted about the experience in a viral clip that’s accrued over 504,000 views as of Friday, calling the boss “narcissistic” in the clip.

“I randomly just thought about the time when I got a job offer and I asked for more money because that’s what they tell you to do and the recruiter called me and she said, ‘Hey the egomaniac narcissistic founder that you never met is actually really disappointed in you because he wants to make sure that you’re taking this job for the right reasons,'” the TikToker says in the video.

She continues, “And I said, ‘I didn’t realize I was on season 64 of The Bachelor, what do you mean the right reasons? Isn’t taking a job for money perhaps the only reason?”

Commenters appeared to agree with the TikToker’s assessment. One highlighted the absurdity of the founder’s expectations by writing, “Interviewer: ‘why do you want to work here?’ Me: to support the hopes and dreams of your founder, it’s absolutely not so I can pay my rent!!!'”

Another remarked that the founder was “deluded” into thinking that paychecks weren’t the main motivator in someone applying for a job.

“The delusion that everybody works for the vibes, not the cash,” they wrote.

Someone else quipped, “These CEO’s live in a disillusion that u want to work for the work…. & then they’ll belittle you for every little mistake.”

Another viewer said there was a way to turn the question back onto the CEO.

“Turn this question around on them, ‘I thought you were hiring me so you could make more money. I don’t work for companies who aren’t profit focused,'” they offered.

“I don’t want to work. It’s not my dream. The reason is my car payment and tacos,” another TikToker commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mojojojokes via email for further comment.