‘Everything is full of that same gunk’: Ford mechanic shows what happens to trucks when you don’t regularly change the oil—and idle

Owning a car is expensive enough—but skipping key maintenance intervals for the sake of saving might end up making your initial purchase more costly.

That’s the warning mechanics at @flyingwrenchesauto are sharing with drivers, at least. In a recent video, which has amassed more than 126,000 views, a worker there showed viewers a Ford truck in dire need of an oil change.

The worker, who went unnamed, said the video served as “a little friendly reminder to change your damn oil.”

The Ford in question was equipped with a 5.0L Coyote Engine. The car also had roughly 85,000 miles on it, the mechanic said.

Even with the relatively low mileage, though, the worker implied that the truck was in bad shape because its owner had neglected to get its oil changed.

What happens to Ford trucks when you ignore the oil-changing intervals and idle?

“I would be willing to say they’re probably going at least 7,000 to 10,000 mile intervals on the oil change,” the worker guessed. Instead, he said, the owner probably needed to get the truck’s oil changed after driving 5,000 miles. And if the truck sits idly for 8 to 10 hours a day, he added, the oil should be changed every 2,000 to 3,000 miles.

“Believe it or not, when your engine is idling … it is deteriorating your oil,” the mechanic said. He added that putting off getting an oil change risks all the “nasty, deteriorated” oil accumulating inside of the truck’s engine.

“All of that build up and gunk … if it’s on the outside, it’s on the inside,” he said.

This is particularly dangerous because the engine contains “small mechanical parts” that need to work in order to help the car operate. While the Ford he displayed was still in driving condition, the car’s camshaft and cylinder head were full of “gunk.”

“Everything is full of that same gunk all because you can’t do a simple oil change when it’s supposed to be done,” he said.

To be sure, not all cars are built the same. While some vehicles, like the Ford truck, likely needed an oil change every few thousand miles, some cars can last up to 10,000 miles before an oil change is needed. If you’re unclear of when to get your oil changed, it’s probably best to ask a mechanic or your dealership for advice. At the very least, the mechanic from @flyingwrenchesauto warned, don’t heed advice from the oil change light.

“It will have you 10,000 or 12,000 mile intervals out on your oil change,” he said.

In the comments, viewers agreed that it was better to be proactive on oil changes.

“Like my Dad always said Oil is cheaper than a new motor,” one comment read.

“3k on all of my vehicles,” another agreed.

“5-7k miles,” a third viewer advised. “Always use full synthetic. You’ll be good to go as long as you don’t idle all day.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @flyingwrenchesauto via TikTok comment.