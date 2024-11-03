‘That exact thing happened to me’: Ford Transit driver issues warning about the car’s cubby

A TikTok user recently shared a clever—and painful—lesson about Ford Transit vehicles.

In his video, which has racked up 776,700 views, @coolstoryjoey introduces viewers to a unique feature he says most people don’t know about.

“So most people don’t know this about Ford Transits, but this little cubby right here,” he says, pointing to a spot at the edge of the door, “is specifically made just for your cell phone.”

The TikToker then proceeds to place a cell phone in the cubby, but as he closes the door, viewers hear a loud crunch, the unmistakable sound of his phone being crushed.

“Maybe not,” he deadpans.

In the caption, Joey playfully wrote, “Ford really has an ingenious way of dealing with texting and driving.”

What is the Ford Transit?

These bad boys have been around since the ’60s, and are fleet of cargo vans used in businesses across America. Its cousin the Ford Tourneo is a passenger van. These vans are known as the Ford T-Series.

What’s the purpose of the Ford Transit indentation?

It’s no wonder the TikTok user’s video struck a chord with so many viewers.

As it turns out, plenty of Ford Transit owners have made this exact mistake and are just as curious about the purpose of the indentation. One Reddit user recently posed the same question on a Ford subreddit, sparking a range of responses.

Some users, for instance, think the indentation might be meant for holding smaller items like credit cards or wallets, which are better kept secure and out of sight while driving or while parked.

Meanwhile, others suggest it has something to do with AC ventilation. However, Ford has yet to officially clarify its purpose. We’ve reached out to the car manufacturer for more information.

What they have done, though, is add a “no phones” sticker above the indentation, as shown in this TikTok video.

Viewers empathized

In the comments under the video, many users said they mistakenly assumed the cubby was indeed a phone holder. Others offered their opinion on what it’s meant for.

“Within my company this pouch has claimed MANY work phones,” shared one user. “Company-wide memo to only let it hold gas cards.”

“business cards… they’re for cards,” offered a second.

“wow a cell phone crusher!? for me?” joked a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @coolstoryjoey via TikTok comments.

