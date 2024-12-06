A man is going viral on TikTok after sharing why he was in a months-long legal battle with Ford.

Nav Gill (@navsgarage), a Wisconsin-based car expert, said that he was now free to share “everything” that happened between him and Ford since the two parties finally came to an agreement.

Gill recorded this “full update” from his garage, and it became increasingly clear that Gill’s Ford Bronco no longer lived there. Gill’s video sharing the end result of the legal battle had amassed more than 30,800 views.

What happened between the man and Ford?

Gill said that he previously owned a 2022 Ford Bronco. But he said he quickly learned that the car is a lemon, meaning it was defective to the point where it’s no longer safe to drive.

As a result, Gill said he hired a lawyer in order to go through the lemon law process. By this, Gill is referring to the fact that affected drivers can seek compensation if their car is a lemon. While state lemon laws vary, they usually require the dealer to replace or refund the defunct car if repeated repairs during the warranty period don’t fix the problem.

Gill said that, in Wisconsin, drivers having “recurring problems” with their car within the first two years of buying it qualify for the lemon law.

Wisconsin state law says that drivers who buy “lemon” cars could receive a full refund of the car’s purchase price. But Gill said he financed his car, and that initially made it more difficult to get his money back.

In the end, Gill said he had submitted receipts and paperwork from the work he did to his Ford—plus ones for routine maintenance, including oil changes. In return, he said that Ford gave him all of his money back, including $1,000 Gill had put toward modifying the car.

“I got to drive the Bronco for free, except for insurance and gasoline,” he said. He then praised both the Ford dealership and the law, which allowed him to get a full refund.

“Lemon law is very flexible,” Gill said. And “I’m very happy with the results [that] and Ford was willing to give me everything.”

What was wrong with the content creator’s Ford?

In a preceding clip, Gill said that his Bronco experienced recurring electric problems. He also said that the car would not turn on and off properly.

“Mechanically the car was sound, … but I was having a whole host of electrical issues,” he said.

Gill said he first took his Bronco to the dealership for the first time at the beginning of the year because the truck would not start. The Ford dealership fixed the problem, but only temporarily. Gill said that once he got his truck back, the “same exact thing” happened again.

Gill guessed his issues with the truck were because water got into its fuse box but said he couldn’t be certain. Still, he expressed gratitude that his issues with his Ford were behind him.

Issues with the Ford Bronco

In September, Ford issued two separate recalls of two of its popular SUVs. The first was for 2024 Bronco Sport models that were built on Oct. 24, 2023. In the end, Ford said it recalled 76 cars that were falsely marked as having been repaired under a past recall when they were still experiencing issues.

The second recall affected select Explorer models. In this case, 61 SUVs had a 12-volt battery cable that was not secured properly. And, if left unfixed, this could’ve damaged the car’s battery cable insulation, increasing the risk of a fire or short circuit.

Viewers praise Lemon Law for helping driver

In the comments of Gill’s video, many users said that their state’s lemon laws have helped them too.

“I used the lemon law on an Isuzu Rodeo but no lawyer was needed,” one person shared. “Pretty easy process tbh.”

“Did the same thing here in ny back in 89 with my 88 f250,” another added. “Got a 2 yr newer truck.”

Others, however, suggested that Gill needed to look at other car manufacturers for any future cars so he could avoid dealing with the same problem twice.

“Now go buy a Ram and repeat the process,” one viewer quipped.

“A ford being a lemon??? Never!!” another joked.

“Run never buy a ford again,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gill via TikTok comment and to Ford through email.

