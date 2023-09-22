Tenant makes video showing empty pantries for food stamp office after it accuses them of making too much

An applicant frustrated for being denied food stamps uploaded a viral TikTok where they showed off their empty pantries to highlight how little money they have to feed themselves.

TikTok creator Raeonna (@brknbeauty) accrued over 910,000 views on the popular social media platform, and numerous other users vented about their own difficulties dealing with the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or better known as food stamps.

“Sending this to the food stamp office since they swear I make too much,” Raeonna wrote in a text overlay of the video as they record themselves opening various cupboards, drawers and pantries inside of their kitchen, highlighting they were empty.

It seems like there are several users on the popular social media platform who responded to the TikToker’s video stating that they, too, are having difficulty in securing food stamp benefits: “Just got the letter in the mail yesterday! Like [be f****** for real] if I made [too] much I wouldn’t be asking for help !” one person wrote.

Another person speculated that inflation is probably not being taken into account from the food stamp office when it comes to doling out benefits to applicants: “I swear their scale has to be outdated [because] sure I make decent money….10 years ago. The world only gets more expensive bro”

America experienced its worst inflation in 40 years during the summer of 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that food hasn’t been spared from these price increases either, and projects that throughout 2023 and 2024, grocery store and restaurant inflation will continue to occur as well.

Other TikTokers shared their personal anecdotes in dealing with food assistance benefits as well, one commenter penned, “I got approved for $23 dollars. Like, what am I gunna do with that?”

Another user remarked they had difficulty securing funds to get food for herself and her unborn child: “Im pregnant as [f***], and they wont give me anything. But [I know people] who can afford vacation after vacation and get 500+ food stamps.”

Someone else said that food stamp benefits employees don’t take cost of living expenditures into consideration either: “I always offered to show how much I paid out to bills and they were always like ‘mmm no.’ stop asking us how much we make & ask how much we keep”

Typically referred to as food stamps, SNAP benefits ultimately vary between state to state. Investopedia explains why this is the case: “Because SNAP benefit calculations are partially based on an individual or family’s income, the existence of differing economic conditions among states means that participants may earn more or less depending on where they live.”

According to Investopedia, the average monthly SNAP payout for a person in Florida is $207 whereas Pennsylvania is $220 by comparison.

The outlet also published a map highlighting the average amount each individual can earn monthly. The maximum monthly benefit a single person household can receive is $250. A family of eight, as of this writing, can receive $1,504, with an extra $188 for each additional person after that.