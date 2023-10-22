‘So we just going to ignore labels?’: ‘Expert’ shares food items you should never keep in your fridge. Viewers have concerns

TikTok is full of kitchen hacks, ranging from ways to keep berries fresh for longer to methods for creating your own spice mixtures.

However, some of these “hacks” are more suspect than others. One user on TikTok recently went viral after sharing some advice for the kitchen. Viewers aren’t exactly sure that her tips are all that helpful.

New York-based TikTok user Caroline (@neat.caroline) has 247,000 followers and refers to herself as an organizing and cleaning expert. She offered a list of items that should not be kept in the fridge. But is she correct?

In a video, Caroline shows a range of items that she says should not be kept in the fridge for various reasons. For example, she says that one should not keep chocolate in the fridge as it “dulls the flavor and leads to a grainy consistency.” She also says that garlic, olive oil, basil, and pastries should also not be left in the fridge.

Her video was viewed over 573,000 times. The main thing that viewers have an issue with is her claim about ketchup.

“Ketchup. So, you can totally keep the bottle in the fridge, but it’s entirely safe to keep it in your cupboard as well,” Caroline says.

Viewers aren’t too sure.

“Ketchup It says for best results keep in fridge. it helps preserve the flavor,” a user commented.

“So we just going to ignore labels that say refrigerated after opening?” asked another.

“Heinz have said themselves once opened store your ketchup in the fridge,” claimed a third.

Who is correct?

In June of this year, Heinz U.K. tweeted that ketchup should be placed in the fridge, though it’s unclear if this was a safety precaution or a means of hopping into an ongoing internet debate.

According to Today, Heinz’s website also previously advised that opened ketchup should be placed in the fridge, despite being “shelf-stable.”

“‘However, its stability after opening can be affected by storage conditions. We recommend that this product, like any processed food, be refrigerated after opening. Refrigeration will maintain the best product quality after opening,’ Heinz wrote at the time,” per Today’s reporting.

Heinz’s website now reads that one should simply “refrigerate after opening” for “best results.”

But is non-refrigerated ketchup unsafe? According to food safety experts, the chances of getting sick from unrefrigerated ketchup are minor. Still, many advise keeping ketchup in the fridge to preserve flavor and consistency.

“You’re not going to have pathogens grow in room-temperature ketchup, though some mold could grow there,” Dr. Melvin N Kramer, president of EHA Consulting Group, told the Guardian. “Mostly, people want to keep their ketchup cold because it’s about keeping the taste, flavor, and longevity of the product.”

Heinz confirms

Heinz officially confirmed this position to the Daily Mail.

“Although we’re aware many Heinz Tomato Ketchup fans have been storing their ketchup in the cupboard, we do recommend refrigeration after opening,” a spokesperson for Heinz said. “This is the best way to maintain the delicious tangy taste of our Heinz Tomato Ketchup that you know and love.”

Update 10:47am CT, Oct. 22: When reached for comment, Caroline told the Daily Dot via email: “It’s my understanding that ketchup can be kept outside the fridge for up to a month. Pathogens won’t grow in the ketchup when it’s stored outside so it’s perfectly safe to keep it unrefrigerated.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Heinz via email.