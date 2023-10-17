‘I learn something new everyday’: Shopper says you’re not supposed to store berries in the box they come in

When shopping for fresh fruit, it’s natural to assume that one is supposed to keep the fruit in its original package. However, a user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that this isn’t actually the case.

In a video with over 175,000 views, TikTok user Shayla (@shaylahaveryoates) says that when one is buying fruit that comes in plastic packages, such as strawberries, blueberries, or grapes, they are only supposed to keep them in the package to wash them. After that, they should transfer the fruit to an airtight glass or plastic container.

“I thought that people did this for aesthetic reasons,” Shayla says of storing fruit in glass. “I didn’t know it keeps your fruit longer!”

While this may seem like a straightforward tip, fruit can be pretty picky about which container in which it’s stored. For example, while strawberries may do better in an airtight container (there’s even some debate about that), other fruits, like bananas, seem to do better when removed from bags or airtight containers. Experts also advise waiting to wash your fruit until just before you eat them to avoid additional moisture.

That said, sealing fruit in an airtight container does tend to keep fruit fresher for longer, as many TikTok users in comments were quick to echo.

“Girl I put blueberries in a mason jar and they lasted MONTHS without going bad!!” exclaimed a commenter. “I’m a believer.”

“I bought 2lbs of strawberries in a farmers market sealed them in an airtight container and they lasted 2mo,” added another.

“I did this to my strawberries for the first time 2 wks ago and they actually stayed fresher longer I was amazed,” stated a third.

A few offered other suggestions.

“Put a napkin in the new container to take out the moisture,” said a commenter.

“I soak with diluted apple cider vinegar, rinse and the pat them dry and then store in air tight container,” shared a second, referencing a common internet hack.

However, if one is simply wondering how to find the freshest berries in the store, a TikTok user went viral in April of this year after showing how to do just that.

