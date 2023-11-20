‘Flight staff is stuck reorganizing our carry-ons’: Passenger says flight was delayed over an hour because no one checked their bag due to fees

A user on TikTok is calling out Frontier Airlines after her flight was delayed for over an hour. The reason, she says, is that the high cost of checked bags meant that everyone brought carry-ons, resulting in the airline needing to spend a significant time performing weight management.

In a video with over 2.6 million views, TikTok user Madison (@.itsamaddoglife) explains what happened, noting in the comments section that this information came from the airline itself.

“POV: Frontier charges an arm & a leg to check a bag, so everyone packed light. Now we’re delayed over an hour as they’re poor flight staff is stuck reorganizing our carryons to ‘balance the plane,’” she wrote in the text overlaying the video.

In the comments section, she noted that, while weight distribution is important, this issue could have been avoided if the airline had better baggage policies.

“I’m not saying it’s not true, I’m literally quoting them. If it’s a safety concern, don’t charge so much,” she explains.

This isn’t the first time someone on TikTok has called out Frontier Airlines for its baggage policy. Previously, the airline has admitted to giving employees bonuses for making customers check their bags at the gate; this has led to numerous accusations that airline employees fraudulently claim bags will not fit in their baggage sizers to receive a bonus, even when the bags clearly do.

Back on Madison’s video, users shared their thoughts about her experience.

“Meanwhile on Delta, American, United, any other real airline. They don’t have to reorganize carryons for weight,” said a user.

“They always make a big deal about carry on space…STOP charging so much to check a bag!!!!” exclaimed another.

“Frontier charged me more for my luggae than they did for my ticket, i was blown away when i got to the airport,” declared a third.

Some noted specific issues with weight distribution.

“Frontier made ppl move seats on a flight I was on until plane was balanced, two ppl at a time,” recalled a user.

“Paid extra for front seats and they made me move to back to ‘balance’ plane. Was just out that extra money,” replied a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Frontier and Madison via email.