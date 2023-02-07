‘She said I would have to pay with so much confidence’: Frontier customer proves airline wrong after it tries to charge her $99 for bag

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that Frontier tried to charge her $99 for a carry-on bag—only for her to prove that the bag actually fit their limit for a personal item.

In a video with over 2.3 million views, TikTok user Déja (@dejatheexplorer) shows the bag being placed into the airline’s bag measurement stand. It fits snugly in the “personal item” section.

“When the Frontier gate agent told me to go to the counter because my bag cost $99 extra,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

For context, Frontier Airlines charges customers for any bag larger than a personal item. In the comments, Déja says the Frontier worker was not happy to see the bag fit.

“Lmaooo she was [fuming]!!” Déja wrote. “She said I would have to pay with so much confidence in her voice too. WRONGGG.”

Frontier falsely attempting to charge customers for oversized bags is a topic that has sparked controversy online before.

In November of last year, TikTok user @cubsracingsociety recorded an interaction between a customer and a gate agent in which the agent tried to make a man pay for a bag that fit in the personal item slot.

In the comments under Déja’s video, many users claimed to have similar experiences.

“Frontier tried to get me too and my bag fit right inside,” wrote a user.

“My bag fit in the personal item slot this morning and then home girl had the nerve to ask me did I pay for a carry-on,” recalled another. “No babe bc I don’t have one tf?”

“They STILL charged my sister for hers & she emailed pictures of it under the seat and measurements of the tote to frontier and they refunded her,” alleged a third.

Another user claimed that bag agents were paid a commission for each bag checked, though the Daily Dot could not confirm this allegation.

Still, while many voiced their frustration with Frontier, other users noted that there are ways to circumvent the process.

“I took my extremely full LARGE TELFAR through 2x without paying!” exclaimed a commenter. “You just gotta make sure they’re arguing with someone at the desk and slide by.”

“Pro tip: wear a giant jacket with lots of pockets to get even more extra storage,” suggested a second—echoing a similar tip from late last year.

The Daily Dot reached out to Déja via email.