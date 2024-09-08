‘I always thought they were just very nice’: Flight attendant reveals real reason they greet you when you board the plane

It turns out that flight attendants don’t just greet you as you board the aircraft just to be nice; they’re actually scanning passengers for two key things.

In a video with over 3 million views, TikToker Ioana Iachim (@ioanaiachim) wears her flight attendant uniform and pretends to greet customers at the entrance of an airplane.

“Did you know your flight attendant greets you not only out of politeness but also to check whether or not you are too drunk or sick to fly,” the on-screen text reads.

Iachim isn’t the first flight attendant to reveal this trade secret on TikTok. In June 2024, another flight attendant shared that she scans for drunk or sick passengers—or for those who look like they could help in an emergency.

Why can’t incapacitated people fly?

The real reason behind flight attendants’ greetings shocked many viewers. However, others wonder what qualifies as “too sick” or “too drunk” to fly.

“What would qualify as to sick? if ur flying to another country for medical help but are severely sick, will they let you on?” one asks.

While airlines have different policies regarding who can fly, generally, they won’t allow passengers to board the aircraft if they pose a risk to others.

Although, this can be subjective. One man recently went viral after they arrested him for boarding an airplane post-hair transplant. He refused to leave the aircraft when the crew raised concerns about his bloody scalp.

Airline passengers react

In the comments, viewers are surprised by flight attendants’ covert role.

“And I thought they fancied me,” one exclaims.

“They always talk to me, and I’m never drunk – I’m just tired. I always thought they were just very nice. Now I know I’m being targeted,” another writes.

Others claim that despite the TikToker’s claim that flight attendants keep their eyes peeled for incapacitated people, they’ve still had to sit next to sick passengers.

“So why do I always sit next to people hacking up a lung n nobody does anything,” a commenter asks.

“I was DYING sick, but on medication and no longer getting anyone else sick, almost passed out at TSA and the FA brought me a canned margarita,” a third shares.

The Daily Dot reached out to Iachim via email and TikTok direct message.



