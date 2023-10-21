‘You got ripped off…’: Woman goes in for $50 ‘flash tattoo,’ gets charged $131. Viewers say it’s common

A user on TikTok is airing her confusion after planning to get a $50 flash tattoo. According to the TikToker, she was told that the price of the tattoo would actually be $131.

“TELL ME WHY i went to a tattoo shop bc they were doing $50 flash and then while sitting waiting for my appointment they told me it would be $131 for the $50 flash event??” TikTok user Anna says in a video that currently has over 447,000 views.

“I was committed. i wanted the tattoo. i got the tattoo. But with tip it was WAYYY MORE THAN $50,” she adds.

In the video, Anna also takes full responsibility for still going through the tattoo process. She simply says that she was wondering why the prices were not made more clear prior to her arrival at the tattoo shop.

“This is truly and solely my fault,” she explains. “I agreed even after they told me it was 131 but why was this not on the website when they said $50.”

As Anna alludes to in the caption, this error appears to stem from Anna’s confusion around the flash book used by the tattoo studio. For context, a “flash tattoo” is where a tattoo studio will have a number of designs that can be completed for a reduced price. This is because the designs have already been made, and those asking for the tattoos generally cannot ask for alterations to the design.

In Anna’s case, the event seems to have been advertised with a $50 price point. However, upon actually looking at the book, some tattoos were marked higher Anna’s tattoo was among those designs.

“I’ve seen shops do this before and it’s shady but they’ll have like one tattoo. that’s 50 bucks and everything else costs more,” a commenter explained.

“Yes, the number next to the flash is the price! they should’ve been transparent about not all tattoos being $50,” another added.

Regardless, Anna got the tattoo and is content with it—though many in comments say she overpaid.

“A quarter sized tattoo for 130? What??? I’ve had (slightly) bigger tattoos that cost less than that before tip?” a user questioned.

“I know everyone’s saying it, but for perspective I had a bunch of stuff done on my sleeve 2 days ago and it was only $300… I’m so sorry,” a second offered.

“I just got a tattoo a little bigger then that of a line work cat for $13 during a flash,” a third recalled. “So I’d say you got ripped off…”

