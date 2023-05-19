‘You cannot tell me this is legal’: Five Below charging $5.55 for ear piercings in-store

Five Below is known for its great deals on everything from neck pillows to beauty supplies. However, the store’s piercing services have some customers scratching their heads.

In a viral video that has amassed over 3.1 million views as of this writing, TikToker Tay Linnn (@tay.linnn) says the store is now offering ear piercings for just $5 and some change.

“This has to be illegal, I’m sorry,” the content creator said in the video. “Five Below is piercing your ears for $5.55.”

The camera then pans to a sign that has the pricing for the store’s ear piercing service and the price of their earrings. The earrings cost between $3-$20 each with a piercing and come in various shapes, colors and sizes.

“This has to be illegal!” the TikToker declared.

“Claire’s walked so five below could run….to jail.. immediately,” the video’s caption read.

In the comments section, TikTokers poked fun at the retailer for offering the service at such a low price.

“Got my tummy tuck at five below for 5.55,” one user joked. “Love five below.”

“Do they have lipo,” another commenter asked.

Others stood up for the retailer, pointing out that other stores have offered piercing services for years and it isn’t a particularly difficult job.

“Why would it be illegal?” user Taylizzy asked. “Claire’s did it for free you just had to buy the earring.”

However, one user who claims that she worked at Five Below said the employees weren’t properly trained to provide the service and customers often got infections as a result.

“Used to work there, we had absolutely no training for it,” one former employee wrote. “And they would always get infected.”

Though the store’s official website claims that Five Below’s piercings are “100% sterilized and hypoallergenic” and “FDA compliant,” there are no specified rules for how the piercings are done. It is also unclear what training employees receive before performing the service.

This is not the first time a TikTok about the store’s piercing services has gone viral. In 2022, Five Below customers criticized the retailer after an uploaded video revealed that the store did piercings.

Despite facing backlash online over its ear piercing stations, the retailer appears to be faring well, even in the midst of national economic uncertainty. Recent reports indicate plans to open 200 new stores and also remodel 400 stores across the country. The retailer also projects expected sales of $3.49 billion to $3.59 billion for the year ahead.

The Daily Dot reached out to user Tay Linnn via TikTok comments and Five Below by contact form.