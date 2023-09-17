‘A flight attendant told me to always buy Fiji’: Customer shares water hack to stop bathroom trips on flights. Viewers are skeptical

A user’s clip on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a hack she claims to have learned from a flight attendant that stops one from needing the bathroom on a long flight—but is it true?

In a video with over 4 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user Lauren Erro (@lauren.erro) shows an airport fridge full of Fiji water.

“A flight attendant told me to always buy Fiji or some sort of alkaline water at the airport for your flight,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. “It prevents you from having to pee as much during flights because your body absorbs it better.”

At first, some users in the comments section supported this tip.

“I’m a background actor and swear by Fiji cause yup, I only pee maybe twice for a big bottle,” a user claimed.

“I knew there was a reason I always buy Fiji before flights,” shared a second.

There are three main questions here. First, what is alkaline water? Second, is Fiji alkaline water? And finally, does drinking alkaline water really stop you from peeing as often?

To answer the first question, Katherine Zeratsky, R.D., L.D. explains in a post for the Mayo Clinic. “Alkaline water has a higher pH level than that of plain tap water,” she states. “Bottled water sold as alkaline water, which is regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, might have nutrients added to it to achieve an alkaline pH.”

While some claim that drinking such water has health benefits, Zeratsky and many others note that many of these claims have not been verified.

Second, is Fiji water alkaline? According to Fiji Water’s website, their water has a pH level of 7.7. As water over a pH of 7 is considered alkaline, Fiji Water is technically alkaline, though there are waters with a higher pH level currently on the market.

Finally, does drinking alkaline water reduce your need to pee? There’s no data to support this theory, though it may be based on the idea that alkaline water does a better job of hydrating than non-alkaline water. Following this thinking, one drinking alkaline water would not need to drink as much of it to stay hydrated—and thus, they would not need to use the bathroom as often.

Unfortunately, the scientific evidence points to this not being true.

“There are no studies that prove that drinking alkaline water is any more hydrating than your average tap, filtered, or bottled water, and any claims that it does so fly in the face of hydration research,” reads a piece for Yahoo! Life by Molly Shea, which cites professor and hydration expert Stanley Goldfarb, M.D.

Users on TikTok were similarly suspicious of the hack, given Fiji Water’s high price point.

“Yeah buy the most expensive water at the airport because a flight attendant told you,” a commenter said.

“Flight attendant secretly a Fiji salesperson,” another joked.

For those who truly wish to avoid having to use the restroom on a flight, experts advise monitoring your beverage choices.

“Coffee and other caffeinated drinks, alcohol, carbonated beverages, artificial sweeteners, and spicy or acidic foods are often bladder triggers,” summarizes Katherine Kam for WebMD. “On airplanes, be especially careful not to overdo the coffee, tea, alcohol, and soft drinks.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Erro via email.