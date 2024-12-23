‘My guy coming back for them boxes’: Woman catches FedEx driver dumping Walmart, Chewy packages on the side of the road

A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) worker’s TikTok video about abandoned FedEx packages has gone viral, revealing an unusual situation during the holiday shipping season.

In her video, which has garnered over 1.6 million views at the time of writing, TikTok user Sam (@samisamsam35) shows a collection of FedEx, Chewy, and Walmart packages scattered along a dirt road.

“@FedEx driver just dumped packages here on a dirt road!!” Sam wrote in the video’s caption. “@Chewy @Walmart might want to use different carrier!”

The TikToker shares more details

In a follow-up video, Sam explained the backstory and updated viewers on what happened next.

“One of my carriers called me, and he was like, ‘I’m fixing to FaceTime you and show you all of this.’ He was showing me all these packages in the woods,” she said.

As a USPS supervisor in a small town, she took it upon herself to gather the packages and coordinate their delivery.

The packages—some even stuck in trees—were taken to the post office for safekeeping. Sam shared updates on Facebook, encouraging locals missing deliveries to check if their packages were among the rescued items.

Additionally, Sam revealed they discovered another dump site “just two miles up the highway,” which allegedly contained 16 more packages.

“The sheriff’s department also made a Facebook post letting people know they were working with us to get these packages to customers,” Sam said.

Sam alleges that authorities eventually tracked down the FedEx driver responsible for the dumps.

According to Sam, he explained his actions by saying, “It was getting late, and he didn’t want to take all of those packages back to the facility, so he just dumped them in several locations.”

For now, the packages are being redirected to their rightful owners, thanks to Sam, her team, and the sheriff’s department. “They’re getting where they are supposed to go,” she concluded.

Frequent complaints surround FedEx drivers

This isn’t the first time FedEx has faced allegations of mishandling packages. In 2021, a FedEx driver was accused of dumping 450 packages into an Alabama ravine, according to NPR. The driver later pleaded guilty to the charges and was ordered to pay $805 in fines.

Customers frequently report issues ranging from lost packages to allegations of theft by delivery drivers. For instance, a North Carolina small business owner claimed FedEx is holding $7,000 worth of equipment “hostage” in its facilities, with an estimated delivery date pushed back to January 31st.

In another case, a woman alleged she had “video evidence” of a FedEx driver stealing packages containing her children’s Christmas presents. While she was not able to get her packages back, she updated that she was able to get a refund.

It’s clear from Trustpilot reviews that customer dissatisfaction with FedEx is widespread. Out of more than 41,000 reviews, the company holds a 1.2-star rating out of 5. Common complaints include lost packages, delayed deliveries, and even allegations of harassment by FedEx drivers.

Commenters under Sam’s video came up with theories of why the driver might’ve dumped the packages. Others shared their grievances with FedEx.

“They wasn’t dumped. They was left with intentions on picking back up later,” speculated one viewer.

“Explains my missing packages and odd statements on tracking,” remarked another.

“FedEx drivers to me are the worst delivery people,” stated a third. “My packages come in they’ll just leave by the gate which is about 85ft away from my house and when they do bring them by the door they don’t even ring the doorbell. LAZY and I worked 8yrs delivering and picking up packages and I had to get a signature from them.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sam via TikTok comment and direct message. It also contacted FedEx, Chewy, and Walmart for official comment.

