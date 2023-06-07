‘I really wasn’t going anywhere.. could’ve backfired tho’: Worker said they put in a fake 2-weeks’ notice to get a pay raise

While working, there are many methods for getting a raise.

Although some experts may suggest having a meeting with your boss to discuss your improvements over time to secure a raise, users online claim that the true way to earn extra money is through job-hopping—and if you want even more money, some TikTokers suggest lying during the application process.

This latter method generally goes against the advice of employment experts—much like another piece of unorthodox advice that is currently going viral and sparking discussion on TikTok.

In a clip with over 1.4 million views, user Terri (@terri4real) claims to have submitted a fake 2-weeks’ notice in order to get offered a raise.

“I really wasn’t going anywhere,” he writes in the caption. “could’ve backfired tho.”

While this advice goes against the typical understanding of employer-employee negotiation, it’s not unheard of.

In February of last year, Bloomberg noted that “more than 60% of Americans say using a job offer from another company for the sole purpose of receiving a salary increase is an ethical practice.”

Then, in January of this year, The Guardian explained the idea of “loud quitting,” a contrast to the quiet quitting trend that had previously taken the internet by storm. The article defined “loud quitting” as a risky negotiation tactic in which you openly tell your employer that you’re seeking other work.

“Think of it as a negotiation tactic,” the article states. “You express your displeasure for your situation by telling your bosses that you’re looking for another job. They respond by panicking and offering you all the riches in the world to stay.”

As this article and the comments under Terri’s post note, such a method has a high chance of failure.

“Dangerous game but sometimes the risk pays off,” wrote one user.

“Nah. Did this and they told me good luck Lmaoo,” recalled another. “I end up with no job.”

“They’d rather let you go and hire someone else then give raises in most places tho,” shared a third.

That said, some cited success with the method.

“I got a $10k raise two years ago doing this,” claimed a user.

“Got to know your worth before doing this,” noted a second. “I pulled this stunt a few times. worked every time.”

“I did it and went from 55k to 65k with a hybrid work from home schedule,” stated an additional commenter.

