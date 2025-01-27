‘Toyota?’: Experts settle the BMW vs. Mercedes debate. So, which one makes better cars?

If you’re looking for luxury, many car buffs would say choosing either BMW or Mercedes-Benz won’t steer you wrong. But, which German automaker is the better choice? Both are top of the line, offer great safety features and are known to provide a great driving experience.

Featured Video

Recently, an informal vote held at Austin-based Genuine Automotive and Diesel (@genuineautomotiveatx) decided between these automakers.

Garnering over 88,000 views as of publication, the TikTok sparked a debate in the comments by raising the question of which automaker makes better cars: BMW or Mercedes-Benz?

BMW wins the vote by a hair

In a four-person vote, BMW received two votes, while Mercedes-Benz received one. The fourth mechanic threw out a wild card and said Toyota.

Advertisement

So, why did two mechanics choose BMW over Mercedes-Benz? According to British car finance company Carplus, BMW has higher reliability scores than Mercedes-Benz, “with models like the X3, X1, 2-Series, and 7-Series scoring between 85 and 86 out of 100.” BMW’s average score is 82.8, while Mercedes-Benz scored “around 78.”

In a side-by-side comparison from U.S. News and World Report, BMW also won an overall head-to-head. In the luxury compact SUV category with its BMW X3, which scored “a U.S. News overall score of 8.5/10.”

What about Mercedes-Benz?

According to insurance company Mychoice, Mercedes-Benz offers “the smoothest and safest ride of your life.”

Advertisement

Additionally, car review site Top Speed reports that, while BMW beats Mercedes-Benz by three points in a Consumer Report ranking, Mercedes still makes some of “the most reliable models of the last decade.”

This includes the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE Class, which offers a 600+ horsepower option and the most efficient powertrain of the GLE models, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, which has one of the highest reliability verdicts over three years, and the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which provides a “quiet and comfortable” ride, and heavy duty LED headlights.

What do viewers think?

In the comments section, viewers generally sided against the mechanics of Genuine Automotive.

Advertisement

“Both unreliable, but I’ll go Mercedes. I had one,” a user said.

“Mercedes,” a second agreed.

“BMW more reliable,” a third argued.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Genuine Automotive via TikTok comments and Mercedes-Benz and BMW via email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.