‘I’m considering getting a 2023 Rav 4 from Avis car sales’: Expert reveals the real reason Toyota sales are ‘crazy’ this summer

For the last few years, the car sales market has been a little dicey for the average consumer, with higher interest rates and prices putting a new vehicle or more recent model year just out of reach for many consumers.

To help customers advocate for themselves while shopping at car dealerships, or to narrow down what kind of vehicle they might want before even walking in, many industry experts have created social media presences online centered around offering vehicle purchasing advice.

Even mechanics have jumped in to offer advice based on their experiences servicing vehicles, sharing what they would and would not entertain as vehicle purchases for themselves based on the repairs they see day-in and day-out.

Why are Toyota deals ‘crazy’ this summer?

Ahead of end-of-summer and model-year car sales, one such expert has taken it upon themselves to identify which Toyota models might be good investments for those looking for a new car—and why some might be on super sale.

In a video posted to TikTok, car sales negotiation advocate Tomi (@tomislavmikula) says there are some Toyota models known for reliability that might have decent deals going on at the moment.

“Let’s talk about the Toyota market, I’m going to tell you everything you need to know if you’re considering buying a Toyota this summer,” he says in the video.

Tomi explains that he works in car negotiations—and primarily completes Toyota deals.. “We do for the company anywhere between 60 to 100 deals on a monthly basis, but anywhere between 30 to 40 of those are Toyotas, so I’d like to say I’m an expert on the Toyota market and real-time stats,” he says. “So let me talk about some of the discounts we’re seeing and what you could expect to negotiate this summer.”

What Toyota models sport good deals right now?

The TikToker says that Prius and Highlander models are not going to be available due to a stop-sale by the manufacturer, which is effectively a recall. Toyota vehicles he suspects customers might be able to score a deal on include:

Toyota Mirai

Toyota Rav4 Prime (on the West coast due to availability)

Toyota Rav4 hybrid (in the midwest due to availability)

Toyota Camry

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota 4Runner (depending on trim level)

One of the drivers behind these differences in regional prices and availability, he said, is the price of gas. In areas where the price of gas is higher, demand for hybrid and electric vehicles will be higher, increasing their sale prices.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tomi via email regarding the video.

Some viewers commented on the video that they were recently able to find newer Toyota vehicles, known for their reliability, at discounted prices near them.

“Got below MSRP on the Toyota Tacoma trd sport along with a 3k discount so it basically covered for the taxes & fees,” one commenter wrote. “Walking away from dealerships was the way to go. Thanks for the tips!”

“I love negotiating cars!” another commenter wrote. “Just negotiated 13% off MSRP on a 2024 Venza Limited Hybrid. How did I do?”

“I got my 23 4RNR TRD pro at MSRP last year from my local dealership,” a commenter wrote. “While other dealers have $5k markups on them.”

