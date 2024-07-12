‘Probably the best Nissan you can buy’: Car salesman shares what an $18,000 car actually looks like in 2024, says it’s ‘cheapest’ in America that isn’t gray or black

When it comes to vehicle quality, drivability, and long-term dependability, Nissans have been getting a lot of hate on the internet. It doesn’t help that some folks working in Nissan dealerships won’t even drive them. Mechanics have gone viral calling out the “looming” problems that await many Nissan drivers with their vehicles, and profit reports for the company haven’t been looking so hot in the last few years.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some values to be had with Nissan, depending on which make and model you purchase and if you can get one for a steal. And according to this TikTok from Puyallup Nissan (@puyallupnissan), there is a pretty low-cost model that’s rife with features you’ll be able to enjoy for a relatively low cost.

You just have to be OK with driving a stick shift.

The ‘cheapest’ non-black car in America

“You want to see the cheapest car in America that’s not gray or black?” the TikToker begins. I’ve showed you plenty of the grey and black Nissan Versa manual transmissions.”

He mentions it’s one of the “$18,000 ones I always like to show.”

“This is our first one that came in in blue,” he says, showing off the blue variant of the popular entry-level 1.6 liter 4 cylinder powered Nissan sedan. “This is our first one that came in in blue.”

The creator explains despite it being the “exact price” as the gray and black ones, he lists out what sets it apart.

“For one: It’s the cheapest car in America,” he says. “Two: Only car and sedan that has a five-speed transmission— a manual transmission.”

There’s a reason why the Puyallup Nissan TikTok account lists manual transmissions as a plus for the Versa: There aren’t many auto manufacturers that even offer full manual transmissions on cars anymore.

The benefits of stick-shift

However, as Edmunds states, there are obvious benefits to driving a manual. For instance, if you enjoy a more “engaging” driving experience with a manual car. Another benefit is that driving around in a manual is sort of a natural anti-theft deterrent.

Then there’s the cost of manual transmission repairs. For a car like the Nissan Versa—which is powered by an automatic CVT transmission—throngs of folks absolutely hate and decry it as being problematic hunks of junk. Manual transmissions are overall more cost effective to replace. A quick search on eBay reveals that the cost of manual transmissions and CVTs of corresponding Nissan Versa years are vastly different.

And then some state that manuals can also help get drivers slightly better gas mileage, anywhere from two to five miles per gallon, which can definitely add up over time.

Nissan Versa perks

The TikToker continued to discuss the virtues of the $18,000 manual Nissan Versa, listing off Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a decent-sized screen with a backup camera.

“So we’re talking 2024, you could buy a manual transmission car that’s a sedan that’s four doors that still has locks that you go like that,” he says, demonstrating how the locking mechanism on the car works, “or like that,” he says, showing the automatic locking/unlocking button.

“Power windows, power locks, like I said and actually has decent size room in the backseat,” he states, climbing into the car’s rear to delineate what its 31 inches of rear legroom looks like for someone of his 6’5″ stature.

“And check this out, let’s see what else you get for $18,000 in 2024,” he heads to the driver’s side of the car and begins fidgeting around on the floor, grabbing around, “Let’s hit this button. A giant-sized trunk for a car this size,” he states, heading to the rear of the vehicle to look into the trunk so folks can see just how big it is.

He narrates at the end of the clip, “And the person that ordered this specifically in blue ended up not buying it so surprisingly it’s still available. But by the time you probably watch this video it’ll be sold.”

Numerous folks who responded to the video seemed to agree that as far as Nissans go, this make and model is pretty darn good.

“Since this is manual, probably the best Nissan you can buy!” one person penned.

Another remarked, “I’d take one of those as a daily driver. But don’t see any near me.”

One user echoed, “This is a valid car for daily driving.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Puyallup Nissan and Nissan via email for further comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.