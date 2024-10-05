‘If you don’t think you suck at brushing your teeth, you probably do’: Expert says you’re brushing your teeth wrong

You’re probably brushing your teeth wrong. Here’s how to do it according to a woman on TikTok who’s dubbed herself the “tooth fairy.”

“And if you don’t think you suck at brushing your teeth, you probably do because most people don’t understand the basic concept of brushing their teeth,” Dental hygienist @thetoothfairyispretty said.

“That’s not your fault; that’s your hygienist’s fault for not explaining it to you,” she continued.

According to her and her demonstration, here are the five most important things you need to know:

1. How often to brush

You should brush your teeth two times a day. Dental hygienist @thetoothfairyispretty explained that plaque takes 12 to 24 hours to start hardening into tartar. If dental plaque isn’t brushed off or flossed while soft, it’ll stay on your teeth and can only be removed when you go in for your six-month dental visit.

@thetoothfairyispretty suggests brushing in the morning and at night. And if you think you can get away with only brushing once a day, you’re not slick; @thetoothfairyispretty said she can tell when a patient is only brushing once daily.

“It drives me freakin’ nuts,” @thetoothfairyispretty said.

2. You don’t need an electric toothbrush

While electric toothbrushes are slightly better at cleaning plaque and reducing gingivitis (according to Consumer Reports), dental experts, including @thetoothfairyispretty, agree that the best toothbrush is the one you’ll use and have access to—whether it’s electric or manual.

While electric toothbrushes are more accessible than they were a decade ago, the majority of people still use a manual brush.

About 42 percent of adults used an electric brush compared to 58 percent sticking with the classic, according to a 2022 report by consumer marketing analysis firm Mintel.

3. Bristle softness matters

Contrary to many peoples’ instincts, harder brush bristles are not better. In fact, it’s the opposite.

“Do not come in my chair with a hard toothbrush. Do not do it. I will toss that in the trash. Don’t tell me you do it, I don’t wanna know. It drives me nuts,” @thetoothfairyispretty said.

She added that hard bristles brush off your tooth enamel, and many retailers don’t even sell them anymore because of that.

Instead, opt for soft or extra-soft bristles.

4. Time it

You’re supposed to brush your teeth for a full two minutes, and while you may think you’re brushing for that long, @thetoothfairyispretty said you probably aren’t.

“Two minutes is an eternity and I guarantee you’re only brushing for like 30 seconds even though you feel like it’s two minutes,” @thetoothfairyispretty said.

She suggests using a timer to ensure you’re hitting the two-minute mark, whether it’s a timer on your phone or a small sand timer you can get online.

5. Position matters

When brushing your front teeth, you should hold the device at a 45-degree angle, going into the gum line.

And don’t forget to hit both the back molars and behind your teeth.

“If i use a soft toothbrush my teeth feels dirty,” a top comment read.

“I wish hygienists had more tips of people with depression. When I was depressed I asked for advice because I couldn’t brush regularly, but my dentist and hygienist at the time didn’t have advice,” a person said.

In reply to similar comments @thetoothfairyispretty said that she understands and has been there herself. “All I ask you do the best you can,” she said.

“I destroyed my gums because of a hard toothbrush and it took like a year or so for them to heal hope people aren’t making that same mistake, very good and simple advice!!” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thetoothfairyispretty for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.



