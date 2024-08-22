‘It’s become a joke in the automotive industry’: Mechanic issues warning Harbor Freight and Snap On tools

TikTok user Angry Bob Mechanic (@angrybobmechanic) is known for providing straight-shooting automotive repair content online.

Recently, he’s posted a series of videos dispelling the myth of needing to invest in exorbitantly expensive tools. In these TikToks, he regularly takes aim at popular tool manufacturer, Snap On. While he concedes that they do make quality products, he highlights that another brand, Icon, does just as good of a job.

In one video touching on this subject, Bob goes on to explain just how costly the purchase of Snap On tools is. In the clip that’s accrued over 23,000 views, he says the folks who invest in Snap On products basically commit themselves to a lifetime subscription charge.

Bob begins his viral clip by stating that although he loves Snap On tools, he doesn’t believe their prices are justified. He calls their cost “a joke” in a caption for his video rant against the popular name brand.

Bob adds that many mechanics are often hit with a $200 per month charge for Tool Truck costs. “50 bucks a week for life, funny right?” he states.

The mechanic narrates in his video: “I’m like any mechanic out there. I like Snap On tools. But, from my perspective I can’t help but feel that the prices that they’re charging for the tools in these trucks…are ridiculous.”

He adds that he’s now associated emotional regret with each new purchase of a Snap On product. “I haven’t gotten off a Snap On truck…after I bought something and felt that I wasn’t ripped off.” Bob also says that he knows “other techs feel the same way.”

Are truck tool prices ‘out of hand’?

The TikToker clarifies that he doesn’t intend to “hurt” Snap On’s business, or tool trucks. However, as he’s referenced in previous TikTok videos, he believes that there are better deals to be had for auto techs when it comes to tools. He demonstrated how a 13mm Icon wrench handled gripping a stripped bolt head in one clip. This wrench is from the same $69 set being sold at Harbor Freight tools with Angry Bob Mechanic’s branding on it.

And while some may attribute Bob’s thumbs-up to Icon as part of his own self-promotion, other mechanics are Icon lovers. Royalty Auto Service also recorded a test of Snap On and Icon wrenches. The mechanic in the video was shocked by how well the Icons performed. In fact, in one test, the 13mm Icon wrench gripped better than its much more expensive Snap on Counterpart.

Bob goes on to say that the high cost of Snap On tools are causing some techs to “leave this business.” Because they think that tools cost an arm and a leg, they’re not able to offer competitive pricing. And since they can’t offer competitive pricing, they can’t afford to maintain a profitable shop.

Pros and cons of each brand

Bob adds that the point of his video is to provide a wake-up call to companies like Snap On to charge less for its tools. “We feel ripped off,” he says. “$50 a week for life is not funny. It’s not. You don’t need to be charging that price for tools when we see that there’s quality tools out there. For a whole lot less.”

And it seems that there are other TikTokers who agree with Bob’s estimation of Icon tool sets. One commenter penned that even if Icon’s offerings for almost as good as Snap On’s, then they’re worth it. “Mechanics have finally had enough with overpriced Snap On tools if Icon can do 80% of what Snap On can do for 1/5 the price. Icon wins,” they wrote.

“Weighed out the pros and cons, and Icon wins,” someone else remarked.

It seems that the positive reviews of Icon wrenches are also directly translating to sales. “I just got mine for $84.18 on line that includes shipping and taxes,” one person wrote.

“Ppl went crazy on these,they’re all sold out in my area,” another TikTok user replied.

Price comparison

Others have also called out Snap On for what they deem to be usurious charges for its products. One Reddit user wrote in an r/tools post that the brand’s “prices are insane and in no way can be justified. $450 for a 1/4″ socket set is a joke. And so is $18,000 for a toolbox.”

The same Reddit user also echoed Bob’s sentiments about feeling as if they’re being “ripped off” by tool trucks. They gave some insight into what what it’s like as a customer being visited by these trucks. “If you don’t continually buy their overpriced tools, they start to convey an attitude like they can’t be bothered with your warranty requests.”

Additionally, they said they didn’t appreciate being constantly asked to buy unnecessary new tools. “How many times am I really supposed to buy a socket or wrench set??? Don’t these people realize that after you’ve been a mechanic for some time, you’ve likely acquired most of the tools you need, and don’t really need any more?”

TikTokers agree with Bob’s assessment

One commenter penned that they would much rather buy multiple sets of Icon tools than a more expensive Snap On one. They wrote, “$150 vs. $750. Both with lifetime warranties. I’d buy 4 sets of icons before one set of Snap Ons. They can pound sand.”

Someone else remarked, “Agreed nothing is wrong harbor freight, as long as the work gets done and they hold up for our techs, icon is just that for an affordable price.”

“I agree no tool is worth what Snap On charges. Made in America is a rip-off slogan,” another penned.

Another user on the app thought that the cost of tools has become much too prohibitively expensive. “Tools and boxes are like buying a second home,” they wrote.

This tech said they left the business because of how pricey it’s gotten. “Leaving auto repair behind as a profession has been the best financial decision I’ve ever made,” they wrote.

While another joked, “When u go on the truck, the snapon guy might as well have a mask and gun bc we are all being robbed!”

For another, it was just a simple matter of economics. They wrote, “Y’all are paying a subscription for the tools you can buy free and clear at a fraction of the cost.”

