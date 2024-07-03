‘It blows my mind still seeing people buy the Chevy Cruze’: Mechanic reveals 5 cars known for engine failure

Picking the right car can be difficult in the best of situations, but, luckily, TikTok videos offering advice like which 15 cars an owner regrets have helped to cut through the jargon.

Recently, TikToker and mechanic Bev (@bevurly) went viral when he listed five cars known for engine failure.

1. Kia Sorrento

According to Bev, “It does not matter what engine you get with these, either the 2.4 or the V6.” He goes on to say that Sorrentos are “absolute junk and are known for engine failures.”

Indeed, Issues with Kia Sorrentos are well-known. Copilotsearch, a car shopping site, warns people to avoid models made in 2004, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, and 2016. The most common issues with all the models are “engine problems, electrical problems, airbag problems, seat belt problems, light problems, and body/paint problems.” The models with the least issues are 2007 to 2010 and 2015 to 2021, with 2016 being the exception.

2. Kia Forte

Bev claims that replacement engines are “sitting up at the dealership waiting to replace” the original engine. Fortes have a slew of issues. This model is known for severe engine failures before reaching 10,000 miles, according to Vehiclehistory.com, and electronics issues that result in engine fires.

“Kia just gave up and said everybody gets a new engine,” Bev adds.

3. Chevy Cruze

Carparts.com lists the most common issues with the Cruze as engine problems that cause stalls while driving, bad alternators, and faulty sensors. Carparts.com also reports that some owners have claimed that “the engines died multiple times in the first two months.” Bev names the timing chain going out as the major issue.

“These usually just have timing chain issues,” Bev said. “But then owners don’t know what’s going on with the vehicle, so they just keep driving it until the engine explodes.”

4. GMC Acadia

Bev says that Acadias are “another one of those cases where the timing chain goes bad, the owners don’t know what they’re doing, and they just keep driving them.” Consumer Reports also lists transmission issues, a complete breakdown of the engine, and electrical problems in a variety of the hybrid engine’s systems, including the alternator, starter, and hybrid battery.

5. Ford F-250 with 6.4 diesel motor

According to Motor Trend, most issues “stem simply from the 6.4L being a poorly designed engine, as well as many of its then-new emission-control devices failing” before they should. Motor Trend also lists a few more common problems, like a leaking radiator, poor fuel mileage, cracked pistons, and cracked exhaust pipes.

“Buy any other diesel. I promise you’ll be better off,” Bev says.

Some viewers defended these models, claiming that poor maintenance causes these issues.

“Timing chain goes bad at 100k because the car has had like 3 oil changes,” one said.

“My Kia has ran for almost 227k what is this guy talking about,” a second added.

“I got a Chevy cruze . almost 200,000 miles haven’t had a problem yet,” a third remarked.

Others wholeheartedly agreed with his assessment.

“I have a Cruze. No lies told on this one,” a user said.

“MY DADS ACADIAS ENGINE GOT BLOWN IN THE MIDDLE OF THE HIGHWAY,” a second shared.

“Currently replacing my kia sorento motor,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bev via TikTok Comments. No other form of contact was available.

