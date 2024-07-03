‘Me with my 200k+ kia optima’: Expert reveals 5 cars that won’t make it to 100,000 miles

If you’re in the market for a new car, you might want to make sure it’s built to last. Car dealerships are notoriously expensive, and it’s arguably better to hear about a vehicle’s reliability from someone who already owns said car. Luckily, one expert is sharing his list of models and manufacturers to avoid.

In a recent video, Bev (@bevurly) warned viewers that certain cars simply won’t make it to 100,000 miles—at least not without major problems. He regularly posts car expertise videos to his more than 100,000 TikTok followers.

“Stop buying these damn cars,” he told viewers in his video, which has amassed more than 2 million views. Here’s who made his list.

Nissan Versa

Up first was the Nissan Versa, which Bev said is almost “guaranteed” to have transmission failure. Part of the issue, Bev said, is that the CVT transmission in these cars are made of “paper mache.”

“It’s horrible. They make these cars cheap,” he added. “Don’t buy them.”

Indeed, a simple Google search confirmed that this is a common problem. Other drivers have complained of transmission noises, tachometer fluctuations, and leakages, among other things.

Mitsubishi Mirage

Bev said that the Mirage is another car that’s dangerous to buy. While they’re cheap, he said, customers will pay later “when it’s in the shop 24/7.”

According to CarParts, there are a number of issues associated with this vehicle. For starters, it noted, there have been cases of malfunctioning airbags in older models. More recently, drivers have reported that their breaks produce a sort-of screeching sound.

Still, there are some upsides to owning this vehicle: RepairPal ranked the Mirage a 4.5/5. It also noted that the average annual repair and maintenance cost ($457) is lower compared to the average for all vehicle models ($652).

Kia Optima

Over the years, the Kia Optima has been reported to have several engine manufacturing and failure issues that may cause its bearing to wear prematurely. Bev put it more bluntly: “almost guaranteed engine failure,” he said. Then he issued a warning to people who insist on buying this car. “Good luck.”

In some cases, premature wear and tear can cause uncontrollable engine seizing, increasing the risk of an accident. Kia is aware of some of these kinks, though: In 2017, it issued a recall to help owners repair or replace affected Optima engines for free.

Chrysler 300

Other experts rank the Chrysler 300 decently well in reliability, but Bev was more skeptical. He called the vehicle a “poor man’s Rolls Royce,” before saying that owning this car “will make you poor as well.”

“These things are extremely unreliable,” Bev said. “I do not see many of them passing 100,000 miles… without having major issues.” Those complications, according to various car forums, might include stuck gear shifts and engine problems. But, again, these problems might not be widespread. J.D. Power, for instance, gave the 2021 model a quality and reliability score of 92/100.

Any Maserati

This last category is, admittedly, more broad than the rest and Bev didn’t give too many details on why prospective buyers should be wary of Maseratis. He only told viewers that “they all suck.”

Further research unveiled a number of issues with the brand, though. In one 2018 Reddit post, a commenter asked why Maseratis received so much hate—and the internet let him have it. “Maserati’s are a self identifying flag that says ‘I have more money than knowledge of cars,’” one commenter responded. “Unreliability coupled with expensive repairs that take longer due to parts availability and you have a rather perfect storm.”

How are viewers responding?

A number of people who own any of the above cars actually defended their purchases. One woman, who said she drives a Kia Optima, said her car has well over 200,000 miles and is “still going good.”

Other drivers affirmed this.

“Me with 200k+ kia optima,” another wrote.

“My kia went to 103k until the motor went,” a third driver said.

“Optimas are better than you think,” a third person noted.

Viewers also affirmed their support for other models Bev called out.

“Wrong my mirage runs like a champ,” one viewer said.

“Lol i’ve had 3 Chrysler 300 all are still over 100k and still running fine, did have to replace a turn signal,” another conceded.

“My dad had an older Mitsubishi mirage and it was great lol,” a third commenter added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bev via TikTok comment.