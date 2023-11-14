‘I did not apply to be a part of a pyramid scheme’: Job-hunter got interview for ‘Event Coordinator’ position. The interview was a Zoom with 250 people

As more workers are looking to switch careers or get a new job, applicants are facing an issue that’s become pervasive in the job market: deceptive listings.

This deception takes many forms. In some cases, the pay can be substantially lower than what was advertised; in others, the job can be completely different from what was promised.

For example, numerous TikTok users have pointed out how many jobs listed as “marketing” roles are actually sales jobs. One user even got so fed up with this problem during a job interview that they filmed themselves announcing that they would not be moving forward with the interview upon learning the true nature of the role.

Now, another user has sparked discussion after sharing her own experience with a deceptive job listing.

“I literally don’t want anyone ever telling me that the job market isn’t bad right now,” says TikTok user Julia (@andysambergluvr8) in a video with over 85,000 views.

Over the course of the video, Julia details her recent job interview experience.

“I applied to be an Event Coordinator on LinkedIn a week ago, and I had an interview scheduled today at 2 PM,” Julia explains. “And when I joined the Zoom, there were 250 other people on it and a woman telling us that we were getting trained on getting our travel agent certification.”

“So, LinkedIn and Latisha, count your days,” she concludes. “I did not apply to be part of a pyramid scheme. I literally just wanted to be an Event Coordinator.”

Julia concludes by showing a photo of the “interview,” which includes a section of a presentation on how to become certified as a travel agent.

While laws in some states may have specific requirements for selling travel, “there is NOT currently a license needed to sell travel in the United States, states Travel Professional News.

In the comments section of Julia’s video, users shared similar job application stories.

“One time I applied to be a communications associate and it was a sales position for those ppl in walmarts for a cable company,” recalled a user.

“My husband applied for a ‘financial operations’ position once and it was literally a sales position to sell tvs at Best Buy,” stated another.

“One time I applied to a digital marketing job and it was really selling health insurance outside of Walmart for $30 a day,” said a third. “Also was a group interview!”

“One time I applied to be catering crew and it ended up being a group interview to sell car wash items outside a super market,” claimed an additional TikToker. “Also on indeed.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Julia via TikTok direct message.