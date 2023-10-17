‘I can’t even hear the movie’: Swifties divided over proper theater etiquette for The Eras Tour movie

The Eras Tour movie premiered on Friday, and Swifties have taken over TikTok sharing their experiences. But viewers question whether the movie is just for viewing or if it should act as a real concert.

The user @onthelot on TikTok posted a viral video reaching over 12,000 views by Tuesday afternoon.

On the Lot stitched an original video from @smmanilaofficial, the official TikTok account of SM City Manila. The account posted multiple videos of the movie theater in the SM Cinema Manila, during the premiering night of the Eras Tour movie.

“Cheers to the BEST crowd,” the video was captioned.

In the original video, Swifties are watching the movie while standing from their seats, screaming, dancing, and recording with flash, almost like you would see at an in-person concert.

Although most Swifties agree this is the best way to watch the movie, some think it is disrespectful. In the video that On the Lot posted, the user reacted by adding a clip of them silently eating popcorn in front of a movie theater green screen, looking around confused and annoyed. “I can’t even hear the movie,” the user says in the caption of the video.

In the comment section, one viewer agrees saying, “This is crap. No respect for others who just want to see the movie.”

“My worst nightmare is being stuck in there,” one says. “The flash would make me so mad, it’s a movie,” another adds.

Swifties came to the defense of SM Cinema viewers saying, “this is MANILA most of these fans have not had the luck of going to a show, LET THEM ENJOY.”

“Y’all just don’t go the first week if you don’t want this vibe. If you go the first week you’re getting this vibe,” one says. “Watch it at home in a few weeks then,” another adds.

Some Swifties try to explain that this is the purpose of the movie. “It was for people who didn’t get to go to the concert. They treat it that way cause they could not go…so if you wanna watch it then wait for it to come out,” it says.

“AMC said singing, dancing and standing were acceptable. It wasn’t just “a movie” it was supposed to be received like a concert,” another says.

