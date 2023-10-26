‘Waited a lifetime’: Enrique Iglesias fans are thrilled he’s finally on tour with Pitbull and Ricky Martin. So why do concertgoers feel scammed?

Enrique Iglesias fans say they’ve waited a lifetime to see him perform, but online footage of him performing during The Trilogy Tour are making them want a refund.

The Trilogy Tour, which includes global sensations Pitbull, Ricky Martin, and Enrique Iglesias, seems to have been well-received for the most part. But A number of videos showcasing snippets of Enrique’s part of the concert have fans questioning the singer’s singing abilities.

One video showcasing the superstar comes from user Life_Gave_Me_Lemons (@20184k). The clip has received over 5.9 million views and 293,000 likes as of publication.

The on-screen caption reads, “POV: waited a lifetime to see Enrique Iglesias sing just to find out he sounds like Elmo and can’t sing.” In the clip, Enrique is seen on stage but he doesn’t sound like the Enrique who helped define the sound of the Y2K era.

The 25-second clip received over 4,900 comments from fans reacting to the live performance.

One viewer said, “Omg, I want a refund and I wasn’t even there.”

“Did he not do a rehearsal?” someone else asked, “I feel like he’s just winging it after a 15 year hiatus.”

Many fans criticized the volume of Enrique’s voice and how he seemed to let the crowd sing most of the songs for him.

“Karaoke with Enrique,” one joked.

Another comment claimed that Enrique’s concerts have always had technical issues. “When I was a kid my mom won Enrique tickets, there was “something wrong with their sound check” so we got a free second concert,” the commenter shared.

Another user defended the singer, saying, “Maybe that’s what happened here, sound check = no autotune.”

But this isn’t the only evidence of Enrique’s lackluster performance on the current tour. Two other TikTokers, Vic (@vicspens) and Andrea Melgarejo (@andreaamr94), also posted videos they captured at the live performance.

Vic wrote in the text overlay of her post which received over 11 million views, “POV: Someone forgot to turn on the autotune.”

“Yep…. I was there…. In Montréal. [It] was Bad. Really bad,” confirmed one viewer in the comment section.

Andrea recorded Enrique performing “Bailamos,” and wrote in the caption, “Honestly wish I would’ve recorded people’s reactions.” Her video was viewed over 382,000 times.

“It’s like he bought a ticket to see the crowd perform,” someone commented.

“Where is the audience performing next?” another joked.

Another recording from concertgoer and TikToker Arianna S. (@Arianna_03089) captured the singer performing one of his biggest hits, “Hero.” received 3.4 million views.

Arianna’s text overlay says it all: “POV: you’ve waited your whole life to hear him sing this song but he doesn’t sing it.”

In the video, Enrique inexplicably puts down his microphone on the stage floor during the chorus of the song, and has the audience sing it to him instead.

“Everyone should’ve just went silent and waited for him to sing,” joked one user, to which Arianna responded, “He wouldn’t have cared I promise [you].”

“This is like the 20th [TikTok] I’ve seen in the last 10 mins of people complaining about Enrique not singing at HIS OWN CONCERT,” chimed in another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the concertgoers who posted the footage to TikTok for further comment.