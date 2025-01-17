‘Between the electric bill and now this…throw the whole vehicle away’: Woman buys an electric vehicle. She didn’t check what it would cost to renew first

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing why she has to pay hundreds more per year for her electric vehicle.

In a video posted to the app on Tuesday, Jessica Renee (@jess.iereneexo) suggested she wasn’t aware that most states charge a “fuel fee” to owners of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) when they renew their cars.

While Renee didn’t reveal where she lived, she said she was charged an additional $200 to renew her car. She added that this led her to question whether she should own a gas vehicle or an electric one.

“What do you need an extra $200 for?” Renee wondered aloud.

She doubled down on her disappointment in the accompanying caption of her TikTok video. “Between the electric bill and now this… throw the whole vehicle away,” she wrote. As of Wednesday, Renee’s clip had amassed more than 6,800 views.

What’s a fuel fee?

Many states subject PHEVs to an additional registration fee. This is meant to offset the loss of gasoline tax revenue that traditional gas vehicles generate.

Since PHEVs use less gas, they contribute less to the state’s road maintenance funds, which are partially funded by gasoline tax. As a result, at least 32 states impose a special registration fee for PHEVs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Notably, the cost ranges from state to state. PHEV owners in Colorado might pay as little as $50, while Texans will pay $200 annual registration fees. Texas residents who purchase a new electric vehicle have to pay two years of registration, or $400, upfront.

The states with the highest EV penalties are as follows: Utah ($368.76), Georgia ($325.61), Kentucky ($260.23), and Tennessee ($235.03). On top of registration fees, some states also charge annual battery electric vehicle (BEV) fees or electricity taxes.

In most cases, at least a portion of the registration fee goes toward the state’s infrastructure. In Texas, for instance, the fees go toward the state’s highway fund, which is used to pay for road construction and maintenance.

While PHEV drivers might save on fuel costs, they’ll also pay more to register their vehicles compared with those who drive traditional gasoline cars.

Electric vehicle owners think the charge is worth it

In the comments section of Renee’s video, several other electric vehicle owners educated her on why she was getting charged more. Still, they maintained that $200 was a drop in the bucket.

“Since you’re not paying the gasoline taxes, they have to get it from somewhere else,” one user said. “But to be honest, I would gladly pay that $200. Because I would’ve paid more in gasoline taxes.”

“I have a hybrid,” another shared. “Don’t need to charge it. I fill it up once a month. I love my Honda CRV.”

Others weren’t so pleased but appeared resigned to the fact that electric vehicles are a luxury—and, as such, have added costs.

“Girl I was so mad when I got my renewal,” one woman wrote.

“Why are you all surprised,” another added. “Did you think they would let us win in any way?”

“All that extra stuff just for an electric vehicle smh,” a third viewer said.

Even with the knowledge of what her registration fee went toward, Renee still didn’t seem too pleased. When someone commented to tell her that her $200 would likely go toward “road work,” she responded, “I see, I see… Just rob me.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Renee via TikTok comment.

