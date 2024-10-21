‘I’ll be going to Lowe’s from now on’: Woman compares Home Depot to Walmart after shopping at Lowe’s

Remember the analogy section of the SAT? Where you were given an A is to B as C is to D formula and you had to guess the right word for D?

One creator shows off an ability to use that skill in the real world, after shopping at Lowe’s and realizing that it’s Target to Home Depot’s Walmart.

That’s the conclusion from the North Hollywood, California-based Sparkle (@sparkle.obviously). Her clip which got over 757,000 views for a video posted on Oct. 12 made that succinct but effective observation.

The video shows the creator in her car, saying, “Why didn’t anybody tell me that Home Depot and Lowe’s are like Target and Walmart? I’ve been shopping at Home Depot … all this time, I needed to be at Lowe’s.”

She then created a follow-up video responding to a commenter who posited that Home Depot will have items that Lowe’s won’t. She shows herself at the Home Depot, before observing, “It turns out what I needed doesn’t even exist anymore … so I’m back to being a Lowe’s girl.”

Comparing the two

The Spruce, a website dedicated to home improvement, did a category-by-category comparison of the big box stores.

While it didn’t declaratively pick a winner, it noted that Lowe’s held an advantage in pricing, plants, and accepting credit cards.

According to the site, “The products sold at Lowe’s and Home Depot tend to overlap, so you may be able to find the exact same make and model for a slightly more affordable price depending on the store. However, both retailers have a price match policy that allows consumers to get the lowest price for the product with proof of the cheaper listing. One benefit to shopping at Lowe’s over Home Depot is that the price match policy allows customers to price match Amazon products, while Home Depot’s policy is limited to brick-and-mortar stores.”

However, it also declared the stores tied in some crucial categories, including store atmosphere, and online shopping, while Home Depot won out in customer service and lumber.

But people responding had some strong feelings about how the two stores compare.

“Lowe’s has signs for each aisle,” one claimed. “Home Depot is so stressful.”

Someone did point out that Home Depot does have signage on its aisles, but another commenter took a different tack in determining Home Depot is harder to navigate.

“Lowe’s stores typically have the same layout,” that person asserted. “Every HD is designed by someone different.”

Someone else pointed out that the key to getting what you need at Home Depot is to use the app to locate it.

But that led another to observe, “If you need an app to help navigate a store, they are doing it wrong.”

One fan simply said, “Lowe’s is elite.”

And another remarked, “Damn, I don’t even need nothing but now I feel like I gotta go to Lowe’s.”

