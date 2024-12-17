‘I hate customers’: Home Depot worker shows the mess that customers left for her on purpose

Home Depot worker and TikTok creator Original_spiritual_hoochie (@big_boss_ceecee) recently struck a chord with retail workers everywhere in a viral rant that garnered 85,000 views and over 1,200 comments. Her frustration? Customers who create unnecessary messes in stores, leaving workers to clean up after them. But why do some people treat retail spaces this way, and what does it say about customer-made retail messes in general?

What’s the impact of messy customers on retail workers?

Retail employees often face challenges beyond their job descriptions, as the Home Depot worker highlighted. “Cleaning up messes y’all create … that’s not what they paid me for,” she said, expressing her annoyance with customers who treat stores like personal playgrounds.

Her complaints resonated with thousands. One commenter stated, “Retail can change a nice person to someone who doesn’t care anymore,” while others noted how these behaviors contribute to burnout. Research from Business Insider corroborates these frustrations, with retail workers reporting increased stress and disrespect during peak seasons like the holidays.

Is there a solution to customer-induced chaos?

The creator believes leaving the messes untouched might help customers realize the consequences of their actions. “If we stop cleaning up after y’all, y’all will understand how serious it is,” she suggested. Some commenters agreed, advocating for mandatory retail work as a way to cultivate empathy.

Other workers suggested alternatives like warehouse jobs to avoid dealing with customers’ messes altogether. For instance, one viewer shared, “I started working warehouse and never looked back… no customers!”

Why do these rants resonate so widely?

Retail rants like this find a receptive audience because they validate shared experiences. TikTok has become a space where workers can vent, find camaraderie, and challenge societal norms about customer service. As one commenter put it, “This needed to be said.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @big_boss_ceecee via TikTok comment and direct message. It reached out to Home Depot via media contact email.

