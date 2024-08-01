‘Feel like the ones that don’t ask be adding a dollar tip’: Woman says Dutch Bros workers tipped themselves on her order

A woman says Dutch Bros workers tipped themselves on her order. And she is not happy about it.

TikTok user Samantha (@mrtzsamantha2) posted a slideshow three days ago that addresses the alleged incident. The slideshow shows her receipt from a July 27 debit from coffee chain Dutch Bros.

The transaction total is $41.69. In a text overlay, Samantha writes, “Always watch your transactions! These girls tipped themselves more than they had to! I’m going to put a claim about this in my bank.”

The post has amassed more than 301,000 views as of Wednesday morning. In the caption, Samantha wrote, “So annoyed rn.”

Viewers weigh in on the situation

In the comments section, viewers expressed outrage and shared what they do to avoid this happening to them.

“I always ask for a receipt for this reason too!” wrote one user.

A second user wrote, “Nah fr feel like the ones that don’t ask be adding a dollar tip or sum.”

“I had this happen! I picked a 1 dollar tip, and they put in 20,” somebody else wrote. They added that they “disputed it with my bank. I really don’t want to tip on coffee, but I do to be nice. Tipping over at that location.”

Another person said, “If you write into Dutch bros on their website, they’ll make this right and I’m sure the employees get reprimanded. This happened to me too.”

Other alleged instances of this happening online

Three months ago, a Reddit user posted a question about this to r/DutchBros. “Is it normal for baristas to add a tip for themselves (CA)?” The original post was deleted, but a user in the comments said it’s happened to them before.

“This happened to me today, they went as far as giving me a false receipt showing no tip but it didn’t match the amount that was debited from my account. I called corporate. They provided me the correct receipt showing the definitely tipped themselves so disappointed because I love Dutch Bros but don’t feel comfortable going back. I wonder how many times they’ve done this before,” wrote the user.

Other users urged the OP to check their Dutch Bros app and make sure they don’t have an auto tip feature enabled. The OP denied having an auto tip enabled.

The Daily Dot reached out to Samantha via email for comment. We also reached out to Dutch Bros via email for comment.

