‘Everything you need to make all your coffee at home’: Former worker reveals the Dutch Bros ingredients you can buy on Amazon

A former employee at the drive-through coffee chain Dutch Bros takes to TikTok to reveal the outsourced ingredients that customers can buy from Amazon to make their own Dutch Bros drinks from home.

In the video, which boasted almost 42,000 views as of Tuesday, content creator Sadie Knox (@sadieknx) shares the products Dutch Bros uses and possible substitutes for Dutch Bros labeled products.

Some of the products she shares are Rich’s On Top Soft Whip Topping for Dutch Bros’ soft top; Borden Dutch Chocolate Milk as a substitute for Dutch Bros chocolate milk and hot chocolate (which Knox says is just the chocolate milk heated up); Red Bull for the Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink; and Torani flavoring for all of the syrups and sauces (caramel, chocolate, white chocolate, and pumpkin.)

Knox also says that the coffee store uses Reddi Wip for its whipped cream, Harney & Sons for all of its teas, and Califia Farms or Pacific Foods for its nondairy milk.

Torani’s Real Fruit Smoothie Mix and Poverty Bay Coffee Co’s White Tornado are offered as substitutes for Dutch Bros smoothie mixes and white coffee, respectively. And, maybe most useful of all, Knox reveals that all of the flavor combinations and ingredients for each drink are listed on the menu in the Dutch Bros app.

“I thought this was common knowledge, but it doesn’t seem to be,” Knox says as the video ends.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on Knox and her series of Tiktoks revealing Dutch Bros recipes and the work conditions at the coffee store that led her to quit. In an earlier video, Knox discusses why she quit her job at Dutch Bros, citing sexual harassment, toxic positivity, and regulatory violations, among other issues.

In the comments of this latest video, viewers were grateful for the information Knox revealed, while some also inquired about what ratios to use to make their drinks as close to Dutch Bros products as possible.

“Leaving a toxic job isn’t easy, but being the bigger person and spilling all their secrets is,” one viewer began, “kudos to you, stay savage.”

When another viewer lamented that they couldn’t find the ingredients for the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha on the Dutch Bros app, Knox quickly responded with the drink’s recipe: “1 oz Hazelnut, 2 oz espresso, up to 9 oz chocolate milk, 2 oz soft top, and caramel drizzle.”

A third viewer said simply, “the hero we needed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Knox via TikTok direct message for more information.