‘I’m still recovering from the last Fill a Tray so I was like no thanks’: Dutch Bros worker clocks out as co-workers get slammed with orders on Fill-a-Tray day

In a viral video, a Dutch Bros. employee poked fun at his co-workers who were dealing with an influx of orders just as he clocked out.

“Me clocking out of my shift at dutch bros right when fill a tray starts and we’re 50 orders deep,” the text overlay on the video reads.

A “Fill-a-Tray Day” at the coffee shop chain is a promotion during which guests can fill a drink tray that holds four drinks, with any four medium drinks for $15, according to a local news outlet.

In the TikTok, Ajay is seen smiling into the camera as his co-workers are all busy working around him. There appear to be at least five people working the drink rush.

At the end of the clip, Ajay has clocked out along with a co-worker who smiles uncomfortably at the camera while he gives her a thumbs-up.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Dutch Bros is a drive-through coffee chain that was founded in Oregon by two brothers of Dutch descent, hence the name. The brand is known for its outgoing and friendly customer service. Dutch Bros has hundreds of locations across more than a dozen states.

In addition to traditional coffee drinks that have unique names like Annihilator and Double Torture, the chain also sells their own energy drink called the Dutch Bros Rebel. The energy drinks come in a variety of flavors and combinations, including peach, lime and blue raspberry, and blackberry pomegranate.

Ajay’s video has more than 56,000 views and dozens of comments.

“We love fill a tray day at dutch bros. come today from 4-9 for $15 for 4 medium drinks,” the caption read.

In his bio Ajay, who has close to 2,000 followers, says, “cheer, dutch bros and pre-dental are my only personality traits.”

Commenters who also worked at Dutch Bros. commiserated with Ajay’s co-workers during the “Fill a Tray” deal.

“Literally got off at 4 pm and a line was 30+ cars deep , god bless my coworkers who work it,” read the most popular comment.

“Last fill a tray i sat in silence for 2 hours after my shift,” another said.

“I’m still recovering from the last fill a tray so I was like no thanks,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ajay via TikTok comment and Dutch Bros via email.