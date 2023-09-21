‘One time they made my coffee… with SWEET TEA instead’: Dunkin’ customer slams chain for serving her ‘watery’ iced coffee

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after calling out the quality control of Dunkin’ coffee.

In a video with over 73,000 views, TikTok user Harmony (@harmonythemillenn) shows an iced coffee she claims to have recently purchased from Dunkin’. The coffee appears watery and does not seem to have ice.

“This is exactly why we do not buy this,” she says, rotating the cup in her hand. “I just got this coffee—where is the ice?”

As other users noted, Harmony’s order appeared to also include cold foam, which is not visible on the beverage.

Dunkin’ coffee being watery is not a new complaint. Many users on Reddit have recounted negative experiences with the coffee, with users noting inconsistent strength and additional issues with coffee orders at the chain.

“The coffee I got today basically tasted like cream, water, and a touch of coffee. I swear it looked translucent,” explained a Redditor. “Glad I’m not alone in this.”

Users in Harmony’s comments section appeared to feel the same way.

“This happens to me every time,” said a user. “I won’t even touch them no more.”

“I swearrr at every dunkin it’s like they just freestyle the drinks,” added another. “No consistency whatsoever.”

“This why Dunkin SUCKS, drinks are hugely inconsistent and they don’t taste great even when they’re right,” echoed a third.

A few viewers argued that the consistency of Harmony’s drink was due to the chain’s almond milk.

“It’s the almond milk it’s so watery there,” one viewer wrote, following by a crying emoji.

Some shared some even more surprising errors they experienced while buying from Dunkin’.

“One time they made my coffee with caramel swirl and cream with SWEET TEA instead of coffee,” alleged a commenter.

“I did a mobile order and they gave me a 1/2 filled cup with no cold foam and no milk,” recalled a second.

“One time i swear they jus gave me cream,” offered a third. “It was sooo nasty.”

As for the alleged inconsistency in drinks, theories vary. In a piece from earlier this year for Tasting Table, author Meggan Robinson says that it may be due to the store’s franchise model.

“Every Dunkin’ location is a franchise…Consumers expect consistency from one location to the next, and that’s just not always the case,” Robinson writes. “Dunkin’ does offer training and support for its franchise owners, but individual policies, procedures, and pricing are at each owner’s discretion.”

No matter the reason, customers aren’t happy.

As one user put it, “This is why I never go to Dunkin.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dunkin’ via email and Harmony via TikTok comment.